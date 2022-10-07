 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 men charged after catalytic converter theft in Downs

BLOOMINGTON — Two men have been charged with three felonies each after police say they were caught stealing a catalytic converter from church van in Downs.

Todd Palmer, 53, of Fisher and Matthew Lee, 23, of Monticello, each have been charged with the following:

Todd Palmer, 53, of Fisher
  • Possession of a stolen essential vehicle part, a Class 2 felony
  • Theft exceeding $500 but less than $10,000, a Class 3 felony
  • Criminal damage to property between $500 and $10,000, a Class 4 felony
Matthew Lee, 23, of Monticello

Officers from the McLean County Sheriff's Office and the LeRoy Police Department responded Thursday morning to an address near Downs United Methodist Church, 205 S. Highway Ave., for a report of a theft in progress.

The suspects were observed cutting a catalytic converter off a vehicle owned by the church.

Both men were ordered to have no contact with Downs United Methodist Church and will be arraigned at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4.

Palmer and Lee were held in lieu of posting $5,035 bond. 

