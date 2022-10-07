2 men charged after catalytic converter theft in Downs

BLOOMINGTON — Two men have been charged with three felonies each after police say they were caught stealing a catalytic converter from church van in Downs.

Todd Palmer, 53, of Fisher and Matthew Lee, 23, of Monticello, each have been charged with the following:

Possession of a stolen essential vehicle part, a Class 2 felony

Theft exceeding $500 but less than $10,000, a Class 3 felony

Criminal damage to property between $500 and $10,000, a Class 4 felony

Officers from the McLean County Sheriff's Office and the LeRoy Police Department responded Thursday morning to an address near Downs United Methodist Church, 205 S. Highway Ave., for a report of a theft in progress.

The suspects were observed cutting a catalytic converter off a vehicle owned by the church.

Both men were ordered to have no contact with Downs United Methodist Church and will be arraigned at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4.