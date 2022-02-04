2 men accused of burglarizing Bloomington storage spaces

BLOOMINGTON — A Downs man and a Bartonville man are accused of breaking into three spaces Thursday at a storage facility in Bloomington.

Justin A. Leicht, 41, of Downs, and Gregory A. Spence, 39, of Bartonville, are each charged with three counts of burglary, Class 2 felonies.

Prosecutors said an employee of the storage facility in the 1000 block of Croxton Avenue in Bloomington saw the two men on surveillance footage breaking into storage spaces.

Police arrived and located Leicht and Spence. They also found three storage spaces with the locks cut, prosecutors said.

Spence told police that Leicht cut the locks with large cutters and admitted to entering the storage areas, authorities said in a probable cause statement. He also told police that only Leicht took property from the units, prosecutors said.

Leicht remains jailed in lieu of posting $25,035, while Spence was released on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond.

Both men were ordered to have no contact with the storage facility.

Arraignments are scheduled for Feb. 25.

