2 in custody as Normal police investigate retail theft

NORMAL — Two people were taken into custody Monday afternoon after Normal police were called to the Shoppes at College Hills for reported suspicious vehicles in the area.

Normal police said officers were called to the Target parking lot about 2 p.m. Police had a large presence in the area for about an hour.

After the initial investigation, Officer Brad Park, spokesman for the Normal Police Department, said they are investigating retail thefts at Target and other retailers in the area.

Two people were taken into custody on outstanding warrants that were not related to the investigation, he said.