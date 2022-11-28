2 in custody as Normal police investigate retail theft

NORMAL — Two people were taken into custody Monday afternoon after Normal police were called to the Shoppes at College Hills for reported suspicious vehicles in the area.
Normal police said officers were called to the Target parking lot about 2 p.m. Police had a large presence in the area for about an hour.
After the initial investigation, Officer Brad Park, spokesman for the Normal Police Department, said they are investigating retail thefts at Target and other retailers in the area.
Two people were taken into custody on outstanding warrants that were not related to the investigation, he said.
Target’s gross profit margin shrinking by hundreds of millions due to theft. Veuer’s Elizabeth Keatinge has more.
Phillip Tinch
Phillip Tinch of Normal was charged Thursday, Nov. 10 at the McLean County Law and Justice Center with several felonies including:
- Five counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, more than one but less than 15 grams of a substance containing cocaine, a Class 1 felony.
-One count of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, less than one gram of a substance containing cocaine, a Class 2 felony.
