2 held on multiple weapons, cannabis charges after arrest in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Two individuals are facing multiple drug and weapons charges after being arrested by Illinois State Police in Bloomington.

Demetrius Dwayne Moore, 31, and Shardae Latrice Denton, 23, were each charged with unlawful possession of cannabis with the intent to deliver (Class 2 felony), unlawful possession of more than 500 grams of cannabis (Class 2 felony) and unlawful possession of a stolen firearm (Class 2 felony).

Moore is additionally charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (Class 2 felony), unlawful possession of firearm ammunition by a felon (Class 2 felony) and two counts of violating the Illinois Firearm Owner's Identification Card Act (Class 3 felony).

Denton is also charged with two counts of violating the Illinois Firearm Owner's Identification Card Act (Class A misdemeanor), but as Category B offenses.

According to court documents, both Moore and Denton were arrested by the Illinois State Police Task Force Six Unit on Tuesday for reportedly shipping over 700 grams of cannabis to their Bloomington residence.

Upon gaining access to the residence, officers found four other containers that had been used to ship cannabis before this incident, and a bedroom used for packaging the cannabis for sale.

They also found two 9mm firearms, one of which was reported stolen and used in a homicide in McLean County.

According to the prosecution, Moore has a list of prior charges and convictions dating back to 2008.

In a recent case, Moore had multiple bills of indictment signed by a McLean County grand jury after he knowingly and intentionally drove a vehicle into an individual.

Moore was charged with two counts of failing to report a vehicle accident (Class 2 felony), two counts of aggravated battery (Class 3 felony) and two counts of leaving the scene of a vehicle accident (Class 4 felony).

As for Denton, the prosecution said she has no prior record before this incident.

Both defendants are not allowed to be released upon posting bond and will need to file a written notice requesting a bail hearing.

Moore's bond for the first case was set at $300,000 and in the other recent case, his bond was set $50,000. This means he would need to post a total of $35,000 plus fee to be released.

Denton's bond was set at $75,000, meaning she would need to post $7,500 plus fees to be released.

Both have an arraignment hearing set for Oct. 28 at 9 a.m.