2 charged with battering police officers at Bloomington hotel

BLOOMINGTON — A man and woman are facing charges that they battered Bloomington police officers who attempted to remove them from a hotel.

According to court documents, officers were called on Friday to a disturbance at a hotel on the city's southeast side.

Hotel staff asked officers to remove guest Casey D. Loving, 48, from the premises after he reportedly yelled and threw glasses at a bartender, according to court documents. Police had offered to let Janine Loving, 45, remain in the room, because she had not been part of the disturbance.

However, court documents describe both Lovings arguing with police, refusing to obey orders and struggling physically with officers. Casey Loving is accused of lunging his head back into an officer's face, causing a small cut.

Casey Loving of Kankakee is charged with three counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer, a Class 2 felony, plus two counts of resisting a peace officer and one count of criminal damage to property, both Class A misdemeanors. He was released on a $7,500 personal recognizance bond.

Janine Loving, also of Kankakee, is charged with one count of aggravated battery to a peace officer and two counts of resisting an officer. She was released on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond.

Both are due back in court for their arraignment hearings at 10 a.m. Jan. 6.