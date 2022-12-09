2 charged in McLean County for involuntary sexual servitude of a minor

BLOOMINGTON — A Normal man and a Bloomington woman have each been charged in McLean County court with involuntary sexual servitude of a minor.
Richard L. Gaines, 43, appeared in a Thursday bond court hearing before Judge Scott Black. He was indicted on one charge of involuntary sexual servitude of a minor, a Class X felony, plus one charge of soliciting child pornography, a Class 1 felony; three counts of criminal sexual assault, a Class 1 felony; and eight counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a minor aged 13-17, a Class 2 felony.
Charging documents state that Gaines committed the sexual servitude offense between May 1 and July 25, and the child porn and sexual abuse offenses between Jan. 1 and Aug. 8.
His co-defendant is April S. Mench, 35. The Bloomington woman is charged with involuntary sexual servitude and obstructing justice, a Class 4 felony.
Court records state her sexual servitude offenses occurred between Jan. 1 and July 25; the obstructing justice charge is dated Aug. 8.
Black set each of their bonds at $750,000, with 10% to apply for release. He scheduled their arraignment hearings for 9 a.m. Dec. 30.
In July, Mench was also charged with robbing a financial institution and aggravated robbery, both Class 1 felonies. Police in Bloomington responded the afternoon of July 25 to Mid-Illini Credit Union, 1811 Eastland Drive, after a woman handed bank tellers a note that demanded money and threatened to shoot them.
The Pantagraph reported Mench was identified by police as the robbery suspect and arrested later that day in a hotel room, while dyeing her hair.
Mench has been in custody at the McLean County jail since July. She will appear for her next status hearing in that case on Feb. 9.
Top national stories from the week: Stars we've lost, 2022 in photos, and more
From the past week's loss of stars like Kirstie Alley and Bob McGrath, to a roundup of the year in photos, here are the top stories from the past week.
Kirstie Alley, who won an Emmy for her role on "Cheers" and starred in films including "Look Who's Talking," died Monday of cancer.
“I just did not know. In any way,” says Erin O’Malley of Charlotte, North Carolina, who believed she was unable to bear children.
McGrath was a founding cast member of "Sesame Street" when the show premiered in 1969, playing friendly neighbor Bob Johnson.
The shortlist for this year's TIME Person of the Year was revealed this morning on NBC's Today Show. TIME's selection will be announced Wednesday.
Brad William Henke, a former NFL player and veteran character actor known for his work on "Orange Is the New Black," has died at age 56.
A 7-year-old Texas girl has been found dead two days after being reported missing, and a FedEx driver who made a delivery to her home shortly before she disappeared was arrested in her death. Authorities in Wise County say the body of Athena Strand was found Friday and 31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner was arrested on kidnapping and murder charges. Horner remained jailed Saturday on $1.5 million bond. Jail records did not list an attorney who could speak on his behalf. Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said late Friday that a tip led authorities to Horner.
Keke Palmer announces pregnancy on SNL, Kanye West alleges Kim Kardashian cheated, and more celeb news
Keke Palmer "set the record straight" on speculation she is expecting her first child as she hosted 'Saturday Night Live' for the first time. Here's that and more celeb news.
Travolta paid tribute to Alley on social media Monday.
As punishment, the Trump Organization could be fined up to $1.6 million.
Tensions over gender identity and sexual orientation pervade the campuses of hundreds of U.S. Catholic and Protestant universities across the U.S.
Here's a look at how much states collect in property taxes each year, according to Census Bureau data.
The AP's top photos of 2022 capture a planet bursting at the seams. Scroll through 150 unforgettable images that defined the year that was.
To commemorate the 81st anniversary, here's a look back at a collection of Associated Press photos of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.
Herschel Walker, a football legend in the 1980s favored by Donald Trump, was unable to overcome a bevy of damaging allegations.
TIME magazine has named Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the spirit of Ukraine as its 2022 Person of the Year.
Supreme Court will keep student loan cancellation blocked for now, but agrees to hear case in early 2023
The court's decision to hear arguments relatively quickly means it's likely to determine whether the loan cancellations are legal by late June.
Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison