2 charged in McLean County for involuntary sexual servitude of a minor

BLOOMINGTON — A Normal man and a Bloomington woman have each been charged in McLean County court with involuntary sexual servitude of a minor.

Richard L. Gaines, 43, appeared in a Thursday bond court hearing before Judge Scott Black. He was indicted on one charge of involuntary sexual servitude of a minor, a Class X felony, plus one charge of soliciting child pornography, a Class 1 felony; three counts of criminal sexual assault, a Class 1 felony; and eight counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a minor aged 13-17, a Class 2 felony.

Charging documents state that Gaines committed the sexual servitude offense between May 1 and July 25, and the child porn and sexual abuse offenses between Jan. 1 and Aug. 8.

His co-defendant is April S. Mench, 35. The Bloomington woman is charged with involuntary sexual servitude and obstructing justice, a Class 4 felony.

Court records state her sexual servitude offenses occurred between Jan. 1 and July 25; the obstructing justice charge is dated Aug. 8.

Black set each of their bonds at $750,000, with 10% to apply for release. He scheduled their arraignment hearings for 9 a.m. Dec. 30.

In July, Mench was also charged with robbing a financial institution and aggravated robbery, both Class 1 felonies. Police in Bloomington responded the afternoon of July 25 to Mid-Illini Credit Union, 1811 Eastland Drive, after a woman handed bank tellers a note that demanded money and threatened to shoot them.

The Pantagraph reported Mench was identified by police as the robbery suspect and arrested later that day in a hotel room, while dyeing her hair.

Mench has been in custody at the McLean County jail since July. She will appear for her next status hearing in that case on Feb. 9.