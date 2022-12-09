 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

2 charged in McLean County for involuntary sexual servitude of a minor

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — A Normal man and a Bloomington woman have each been charged in McLean County court with involuntary sexual servitude of a minor.

Normal police investigating two armed robberies

Richard L. Gaines, 43, appeared in a Thursday bond court hearing before Judge Scott Black. He was indicted on one charge of involuntary sexual servitude of a minor, a Class X felony, plus one charge of soliciting child pornography, a Class 1 felony; three counts of criminal sexual assault, a Class 1 felony; and eight counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a minor aged 13-17, a Class 2 felony.

121022-blm-loc-1gaines

Richard L. Gaines, 43, of Normal, is charged with of involuntary sexual servitude of a minor, a Class X felony, soliciting child pornography, a Class 1 felony, three counts of criminal sexual assault, a Class 1 felony, and eight counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a minor aged 13-17, a Class 2 felony.

Charging documents state that Gaines committed the sexual servitude offense between May 1 and July 25, and the child porn and sexual abuse offenses between Jan. 1 and Aug. 8.

Springfield woman wanted on attempted murder charges in Woodford County

His co-defendant is April S. Mench, 35. The Bloomington woman is charged with involuntary sexual servitude and obstructing justice, a Class 4 felony.

Court records state her sexual servitude offenses occurred between Jan. 1 and July 25; the obstructing justice charge is dated Aug. 8.

Bloomington man released on meth charges

Black set each of their bonds at $750,000, with 10% to apply for release. He scheduled their arraignment hearings for 9 a.m. Dec. 30.

April Mench

Mench

In July, Mench was also charged with robbing a financial institution and aggravated robbery, both Class 1 felonies. Police in Bloomington responded the afternoon of July 25 to Mid-Illini Credit Union, 1811 Eastland Drive, after a woman handed bank tellers a note that demanded money and threatened to shoot them.

The Pantagraph reported Mench was identified by police as the robbery suspect and arrested later that day in a hotel room, while dyeing her hair.

Mench has been in custody at the McLean County jail since July. She will appear for her next status hearing in that case on Feb. 9.

Car theft has continued to skyrocket even after lockdown. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

Top national stories from the week: Stars we've lost, 2022 in photos, and more

From the past week's loss of stars like Kirstie Alley and Bob McGrath, to a roundup of the year in photos, here are the top stories from the past week.

Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning 'Cheers' star, dies at 71
Movies
breaking

Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning 'Cheers' star, dies at 71

  • By ANDREW DALTON and ALICIA RANCILIO, Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

Kirstie Alley, who won an Emmy for her role on "Cheers" and starred in films including "Look Who's Talking," died Monday of cancer.

N.C. woman says she found out she had full-grown baby inside her 1 day before delivering. How?
Parenting
spotlight

N.C. woman says she found out she had full-grown baby inside her 1 day before delivering. How?

  • By Théoden Janes, The Charlotte Observer
  • Updated
  • 0

“I just did not know. In any way,” says Erin O’Malley of Charlotte, North Carolina, who believed she was unable to bear children.

Bob McGrath, 'Sesame Street' legend, dies at 90
Television
spotlight

Bob McGrath, 'Sesame Street' legend, dies at 90

  • Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

McGrath was a founding cast member of "Sesame Street" when the show premiered in 1969, playing friendly neighbor Bob Johnson.

These were the 10 finalists for TIME's 2022 Person of the Year
National News
spotlight

These were the 10 finalists for TIME's 2022 Person of the Year

  • Updated
  • 0

The shortlist for this year's TIME Person of the Year was revealed this morning on NBC's Today Show. TIME's selection will be announced Wednesday.

Brad William Henke, 'Orange Is the New Black' actor and ex-NFL player, dies at 56
Entertainment
spotlight

Brad William Henke, 'Orange Is the New Black' actor and ex-NFL player, dies at 56

  • By Lisa Respers France, CNN
  • Updated
  • 0

Brad William Henke, a former NFL player and veteran character actor known for his work on "Orange Is the New Black," has died at age 56.

Body of 7-year-old Texas girl found, FedEx driver arrested
National News
AP

Body of 7-year-old Texas girl found, FedEx driver arrested

  • AP
  • Updated
  • 0

A 7-year-old Texas girl has been found dead two days after being reported missing, and a FedEx driver who made a delivery to her home shortly before she disappeared was arrested in her death. Authorities in Wise County say the body of Athena Strand was found Friday and 31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner was arrested on kidnapping and murder charges. Horner remained jailed Saturday on $1.5 million bond. Jail records did not list an attorney who could speak on his behalf. Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said late Friday that a tip led authorities to Horner.

Keke Palmer announces pregnancy on SNL, Kanye West alleges Kim Kardashian cheated, and more celeb news
Entertainment
alert

Keke Palmer announces pregnancy on SNL, Kanye West alleges Kim Kardashian cheated, and more celeb news

  • Bang Showbiz
  • Updated
  • 0

Keke Palmer "set the record straight" on speculation she is expecting her first child as she hosted 'Saturday Night Live' for the first time. Here's that and more celeb news.

John Travolta and Kirstie Alley: A love story
Movies
spotlight

John Travolta and Kirstie Alley: A love story

  • By Lisa Respers France, CNN
  • Updated
  • 0

Travolta paid tribute to Alley on social media Monday.

Donald Trump’s company found guilty of tax fraud in scheme hatched by top executives
National News
breaking

Donald Trump’s company found guilty of tax fraud in scheme hatched by top executives

  • By MICHAEL R. SISAK Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

As punishment, the Trump Organization could be fined up to $1.6 million.

LGBTQ students wrestle with tensions at Christian colleges
National News
special report spotlight

LGBTQ students wrestle with tensions at Christian colleges

  • By GIOVANNA DELL'ORTO of The Associated Press and YONAT SHIMRON of Religion News Service
  • Updated
  • 0

Tensions over gender identity and sexual orientation pervade the campuses of hundreds of U.S. Catholic and Protestant universities across the U.S.

States that collect the most in property taxes
Smart Change: Personal Finance
spotlight

States that collect the most in property taxes

  • Charles Ganske, Stacker
  • Updated
  • 0

Here's a look at how much states collect in property taxes each year, according to Census Bureau data.

2022 in review: The year in photos
National News
alert

2022 in review: The year in photos

  • Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

The AP's top photos of 2022 capture a planet bursting at the seams. Scroll through 150 unforgettable images that defined the year that was.

50 historical photos of the attack on Pearl Harbor
National News
spotlight

50 historical photos of the attack on Pearl Harbor

  • Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

To commemorate the 81st anniversary, here's a look back at a collection of Associated Press photos of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.

Dems hold 51-49 Senate majority following Raphael Warnock's victory in Georgia runoff
Govt-and-politics
breaking

Dems hold 51-49 Senate majority following Raphael Warnock's victory in Georgia runoff

  • By BILL BARROW and JEFF AMY Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

Herschel Walker, a football legend in the 1980s favored by Donald Trump, was unable to overcome a bevy of damaging allegations.

Zelenskyy, spirit of Ukraine named 2022 TIME Person of the Year
National News
breaking

Zelenskyy, spirit of Ukraine named 2022 TIME Person of the Year

  • By Amy Woodyatt, Sebastian Shukla and Nimi Princewill, CNN
  • Updated
  • 0

TIME magazine has named Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the spirit of Ukraine as its 2022 Person of the Year.

Supreme Court will keep student loan cancellation blocked for now, but agrees to hear case in early 2023
National News
breaking

Supreme Court will keep student loan cancellation blocked for now, but agrees to hear case in early 2023

  • The Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

The court's decision to hear arguments relatively quickly means it's likely to determine whether the loan cancellations are legal by late June.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking News Reporter

Brendan Denison is our breaking news reporter. Denison was a digital content producer for WCIA-TV in Champaign and a reporter for The Commercial-News in Danville. He can be reached at (309) 820-3238 and bdenison@pantagraph.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Climate change threatens food stocks for millions in Madagascar

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News