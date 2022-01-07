2 Bloomington police cars damaged during arrest, authorities say

BLOOMINGTON — Two police cars were damaged during the arrest of a man on drug charges, prosecutors said.

Stefan A. Mangina, 32, is charged with three counts of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of meth with the intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver.

A prosecutor said Mangina delivered 50 pills of ecstasy (about 23.5 grams), or MDMA, a substance containing methamphetamine, to a Bloomington Police Department vice unit on Nov. 8. He’s also accused of delivering 16 pills of MDMA (about 7.5 grams) Nov. 19, and 10 MDMA pills (about 4.5 grams) on Wednesday, officials said.

Following Wednesday’s drug sale, Mangina got into the passenger seat of a vehicle and Bloomington police tried to conduct a traffic stop for Mangina’s arrest, the prosecutor said.

The vehicle did not stop, and when boxed in by police, the car rammed two police cars, causing “extensive damage,” authorities said. One police vehicle was “totaled,” prosecutors said.

Mangina and the driver fled the scene. Mangina was found walking in the 500 block of Grove Street, Bloomington, but he got in the passenger seat of an SUV, authorities said.

Police pulled over the SUV, and Mangina jumped out of the car and fled on foot, prosecutors said.

He was later arrested. A search warrant for his home lead police to recovering about 17 grams of cocaine, 15 grams of methamphetamine, drug packaging materials and cash, prosecutors said.

Mangina remains jailed in lieu of posting $50,035.

He is due back in court Jan. 28 for an arraignment.

