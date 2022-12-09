2 Bloomington men charged with dealing LSD, ketamine, mushrooms

BLOOMINGTON — Two Bloomington men were arrested Tuesday on various drug dealing charges following an Illinois State Police investigation.
Garrett M. Abrams, 22, and Alexander E. Hall, 32, each appeared for a Thursday bond court hearing before Judge Scott Black.
Abrams is charged with four counts of unlawful delivery of controlled substances LSD and psilocybin mushrooms, a Class 2 felony; five counts of unlawful delivery of ketamine, a Class 3 felony; unlawful delivery of a firearm, a Class 3 felony, possession of 30-500 grams of cannabis with intent to deliver, a Class 3 felony; and delivering 15-200 doses of LSD, a Class X felony.
Assistant State’s Attorney Spencer Chikahisa told the court that an ISP Task Force Six inspector conducted five controlled buys involving Abrams and a confidential informant dating back to October. On Oct. 4, he said Abrams sold 62.2 grams of psilocybin mushrooms for $360. Then, on Oct. 18, Chikahisa said Abrams delivered 1.3 grams of ketamine and 29.5 grams of mushrooms for $300, and agreed to sell another 1.2 grams of ketamine for $100.
The ISP inspector then coordinated a purchase of 20 doses of LSD from Abrams for $100 on Oct. 25, the prosecutor said. On both Nov. 28 and Monday, Chikahisa said Abrams sold 4.5 grams of ketamine for $260.
He also said Abrams provided Hall a Taurus gun, knowing Hall is a felon.
ISP conducted a search warrant Tuesday at Hall's home in Bloomington, Chikahisa said, and seized a gun, over 10 grams of ketamine, 200 grams of cannabis, and 513 grams of mushrooms. He also said officers found a DMT “laboratory,” including equipment and chemicals consistent with manufacturing the hallucinogenic drug DMT. The prosecutor added that a scale and drug ledger were also found.
Hall is facing Class 2 felony charges of unlawfully delivering LSD, ecstasy and methamphetamine; Class 3 felony charges of unlawfully delivering ketamine and two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon; and Class X felony charges of delivering 15-200 doses of LSD and manufacturing the controlled substance DMT.
The Drug Enforcement Agency’s division of diversion control states in an online publication that dimethyltryptamine (DMT) is a short-lasting hallucinogen that’s present in “Ayahuasca” brews. DEA publications add the substance is recreationally used by people who want a psychedelic experience without the long-lasting effects caused by LSD or other hallucinogenic drugs.
Chikahisa said Hall was involved with two controlled buys in the ISP investigation. He said Hall sold 20 doses of LSD to the inspector for $100 on Nov. 1. The prosecutor said on Nov. 14, Hall sold 5 grams of liquid LSD and 20 prepared doses on perforated paper, along with 1.4 grams of ketamine and 4.7 grams of purported MDMA for $550.
Both Hall and Abrams admitted to being involved in drug sales, Chikahisa said, adding that Abrams said he used mail services to ship in narcotics.
Judge Black set Abrams’ bond at $100,000 and Hall’s bond at $300,000, with 10% to apply for release. He also required them to file a motion for a bail source hearing to ensure their bond monies were legally obtained.
Their arraignment hearings were set for 9 a.m. Dec. 30. Both were still in custody Friday at the McLean County jail.
This morning's top headlines: Friday, Dec. 9
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is leaving the Democratic Party and registering as a political independent, she told CNN's Jake Tapper in an exclusive TV interview.
Brittney Griner has returned to the United States, nearly 10 months after the basketball star’s detention in Russia made her the most high-profile American jailed abroad and set off a political firestorm. Griner’s status as an openly gay Black woman, her prominence in women’s basketball and her imprisonment in a country where authorities have been hostile to the LGBTQ community brought tremendous attention to her case. Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine after her arrest complicated matters further. The deal saw Griner exchanged Thursday for notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout. But the U.S. failed to win freedom for another American. Asked if more such swaps could happen, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that “everything is possible.”
The former Minneapolis police officer who held down George Floyd’s back as one of his colleagues kneeled on the Black man’s neck has been sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison. J. Alexander Kueng pleaded guilty in October to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. He is already serving a federal sentence for violating Floyd’s civil rights, and the state and federal sentence will be served at the same time. Kueng appeared at his sentencing via a video feed from a federal prison in Ohio. When given the chance to address the court, he declined.
Scientists have discovered the oldest known DNA and used it to reveal what life was like 2 million years ago in the northern tip of Greenland. Today, it’s a barren Arctic desert. But back then it was a lush landscape of trees and vegetation with an array of animals, even the now extinct mastodon. The study published Wednesday looks at environmental DNA — bits of genetic material that organisms leave in their surroundings. By studying these tiny pieces, scientists found an unusual mix of species, with reindeer and geese perhaps living alongside mastodons.
Experts say an alleged plot to topple the German government, led by a self-styled prince, a retired paratrooper and a Berlin judge, had its roots in a murky mixture of post-war grudges, antisemitic conspiracy theories and anger over recent pandemic restrictions. Police detained 25 people Wednesday described as being part of Germany’s Reichsbuerger, or Reich Citizens, movement. Experts say the movement's rise reflects the shifts that have taken place on the far-right end of the political spectrum in recent years. They say anger at restrictions imposed during the coronavirus pandemic has proved fertile ground for anti-government sentiment in Germany, similar to the United States. Officials expect a second wave of detentions as authorities review evidence seized in their raids.
Social media users are reporting a rash of COVID-19 cases in schools and businesses across China after the ruling Communist Party loosened anti-virus rules as it tries to reverse a deepening economic slump. While official data showed a fall in new cases, they no longer cover large parts of the population after this week’s decision to end mandatory testing for many people. That was part of dramatic changes aimed at gradually emerging from “zero COVID” restrictions that sparked protests and demands for President Xi Jinping to resign. Social media users in Beijing and other cities said coworkers or classmates were ill and some businesses had closed due to a lack of staff.
K-pop star T.O.P is among eight people that Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa says will join him on a flight around the moon aboard a SpaceX spaceship in the coming years. Maezawa made the announcement on Twitter and the dearMoon Project website on Friday, after he tweeted last week that he had met online with Elon Musk and planned a “major announcement about space.” The Japanese tycoon launched plans for the lunar voyage in 2018, buying all the seats on the spaceship. He began taking applications from around the world in March 2021 for what will be his second space journey after his 12-day trip to the International Space Station on the Soyuz Russian spaceship last year.
Baker Mayfield threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Van Jefferson with 10 seconds to play to cap a 98-yard drive, and the Los Angeles Rams’ brand-new quarterback led two TD drives late in the fourth quarter of a shocking 17-16 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Just two days after the Rams claimed Mayfield off waivers from Carolina, the former No. 1 pick went 22 of 35 for 230 yards and snapped the defending Super Bowl champions’ six-game losing streak in dramatic fashion. Josh Jacobs rushed for 99 yards and the only touchdown for the Raiders, whose three-game winning streak ended in humiliating fashion.
Brittney Griner’s loved ones and extended basketball family were ecstatic when news broke about her release from a Russian prison and that she was on her way back to the United States. It has been nearly 300 days since the WNBA star was arrested at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport in February when customs officials said they found vape canisters with cannabis oil in her luggage. She was convicted and sentenced to nine years in prison in August. Now four months later, she’s headed home after the U.S. and Russia had a high-level prisoner exchange Thursday. While it’s unclear right now if Griner wants to ever play basketball again, she would be welcomed back with open arms by both the WNBA and USA Basketball. The WNBA season begins May 19.
Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison