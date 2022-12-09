2 Bloomington men charged with dealing LSD, ketamine, mushrooms

BLOOMINGTON — Two Bloomington men were arrested Tuesday on various drug dealing charges following an Illinois State Police investigation.

Garrett M. Abrams, 22, and Alexander E. Hall, 32, each appeared for a Thursday bond court hearing before Judge Scott Black.

Abrams is charged with four counts of unlawful delivery of controlled substances LSD and psilocybin mushrooms, a Class 2 felony; five counts of unlawful delivery of ketamine, a Class 3 felony; unlawful delivery of a firearm, a Class 3 felony, possession of 30-500 grams of cannabis with intent to deliver, a Class 3 felony; and delivering 15-200 doses of LSD, a Class X felony.

Assistant State’s Attorney Spencer Chikahisa told the court that an ISP Task Force Six inspector conducted five controlled buys involving Abrams and a confidential informant dating back to October. On Oct. 4, he said Abrams sold 62.2 grams of psilocybin mushrooms for $360. Then, on Oct. 18, Chikahisa said Abrams delivered 1.3 grams of ketamine and 29.5 grams of mushrooms for $300, and agreed to sell another 1.2 grams of ketamine for $100.

The ISP inspector then coordinated a purchase of 20 doses of LSD from Abrams for $100 on Oct. 25, the prosecutor said. On both Nov. 28 and Monday, Chikahisa said Abrams sold 4.5 grams of ketamine for $260.

He also said Abrams provided Hall a Taurus gun, knowing Hall is a felon.

ISP conducted a search warrant Tuesday at Hall's home in Bloomington, Chikahisa said, and seized a gun, over 10 grams of ketamine, 200 grams of cannabis, and 513 grams of mushrooms. He also said officers found a DMT “laboratory,” including equipment and chemicals consistent with manufacturing the hallucinogenic drug DMT. The prosecutor added that a scale and drug ledger were also found.

Hall is facing Class 2 felony charges of unlawfully delivering LSD, ecstasy and methamphetamine; Class 3 felony charges of unlawfully delivering ketamine and two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon; and Class X felony charges of delivering 15-200 doses of LSD and manufacturing the controlled substance DMT.

The Drug Enforcement Agency’s division of diversion control states in an online publication that dimethyltryptamine (DMT) is a short-lasting hallucinogen that’s present in “Ayahuasca” brews. DEA publications add the substance is recreationally used by people who want a psychedelic experience without the long-lasting effects caused by LSD or other hallucinogenic drugs.

Chikahisa said Hall was involved with two controlled buys in the ISP investigation. He said Hall sold 20 doses of LSD to the inspector for $100 on Nov. 1. The prosecutor said on Nov. 14, Hall sold 5 grams of liquid LSD and 20 prepared doses on perforated paper, along with 1.4 grams of ketamine and 4.7 grams of purported MDMA for $550.

Both Hall and Abrams admitted to being involved in drug sales, Chikahisa said, adding that Abrams said he used mail services to ship in narcotics.

Judge Black set Abrams’ bond at $100,000 and Hall’s bond at $300,000, with 10% to apply for release. He also required them to file a motion for a bail source hearing to ensure their bond monies were legally obtained.

Their arraignment hearings were set for 9 a.m. Dec. 30. Both were still in custody Friday at the McLean County jail.