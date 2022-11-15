2 arrested with stolen gun after shots fired in Bloomington, police say

BLOOMINGTON — Two people were arrested after officers recovered a stolen gun discharged during an altercation at a Bloomington residence, police said Tuesday.

The Bloomington Police Department said officers responded at 1:03 a.m. Monday to a report of gunfire at a residence in the 300 block of Locust Street.

Police said they spoke with several people at the scene and learned a gun was fired during a dispute. Officers found the weapon, a magazine, and other evidence showing a gun was fired, according to the police statement.

No one was hurt, police said.

Arrested were Robert White, 36, of Bloomington, and Shikyra J. Johnson, 34, of Calument City.

White is charged with two counts of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, accused of possessing the firearm, and one count of obstructing justice.

Johnson is charged with reckless discharged of a firearm, aggravated assault with a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon because she did not have a firearm owner's identification card.

In a probable cause statement, a prosecutor said Johnson fired a pistol into the air during the dispute and White tried to hide the gun before officers arrived.

White was held Tuesday in lieu of posting $5,035, and Johnson was held in lieu of posting $7,535.

Arraignments were scheduled for Dec. 9.

BPD spokesman Brandt Parsley told The Pantagraph that officers confiscated a weapon that was stolen from outside of the Twin Cities. No charges involving a stolen weapon were brought against either defendant Tuesday.

Anyone with additional information on this gunfire incident is asked to call BPD dispatchers at 309-820-8888.