2 arrested on weapons charges in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington police arrested two men early Sunday on weapons charges. 

Ronald J. Thornton, 23, and Tamaris T. Clay, 22, both of Bloomington, were arrested around 1:20 a.m. Sunday near the 900 block of Maple Hill Road, the Bloomington Police Department said. Officers from Street Crimes, Central Investigation Unit and patrol were looking for Thornton, who had a $2 million warrant out for aggravated discharge of a firearm into an occupied building, police said. 

BPD spokesman Brandt Parsley said at this time the department is only releasing the charge on the warrant but is not releasing specific details about the incident leading to it being issued. 

Beyond the warrant, Thorton faces preliminary charges of resisting a peace officer and violating parole. Clay faces a preliminary charge of unlawful use of a firearm by a felon on parole. Police say Clay was arrested after officers saw him putting a firearm into a vehicle.

The case is still under investigation and BPD asks that anyone with information contact the department at 309-820-8888. 

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

