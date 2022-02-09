19-year-old fired gun on Bloomington street, police say

BLOOMINGTON – Two Bloomington men are in custody following a shooting and domestic dispute Monday.

A 19-year-old man fired a gun outside in the 800 block of East Jefferson Street in Bloomington Monday around 7 p.m., police said.

Officers began investigating the incident and later detained three people at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the same area of the shooting. One person was released without charges, authorities said.

The 19-year-old man was arrested for aggravated discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

A 21-year-old man also was arrested on McLean County warrants for theft and battery not related to the gunfire, police said.

Authorities said that a search warrant for a nearby residence and vehicle led police to recovering two firearms and ammunition.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Bloomington Police Detective Jesse Lanphear at 309-434-2369 or jlanphear@cityblm.org.

Anonymous tips can be submitted at 309-434-2963 or ciau@cityblm.org.

This was the eighth reported shooting in Bloomington this year and the first in February. It was the ninth reported shooting in Bloomington-Normal of 2022.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.