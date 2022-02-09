19-year-old fired gun on Bloomington street, police say

BLOOMINGTON – Two Bloomington men are in custody following a shooting and domestic dispute Monday.
A 19-year-old man fired a gun outside in the 800 block of East Jefferson Street in Bloomington Monday around 7 p.m., police said.
Officers began investigating the incident and later detained three people at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the same area of the shooting. One person was released without charges, authorities said.
The 19-year-old man was arrested for aggravated discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
A 21-year-old man also was arrested on McLean County warrants for theft and battery not related to the gunfire, police said.
Authorities said that a search warrant for a nearby residence and vehicle led police to recovering two firearms and ammunition.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Bloomington Police Detective Jesse Lanphear at 309-434-2369 or jlanphear@cityblm.org.
Anonymous tips can be submitted at 309-434-2963 or ciau@cityblm.org.
This was the eighth reported shooting in Bloomington this year and the first in February. It was the ninth reported shooting in Bloomington-Normal of 2022.
Updated mug shots from The Pantagraph
Samuel Harris
Shaquan D. Hosea
Latoya M. Jackson
Kentre A. Jackson
Jaccob L. Morris
Aikee Muhammad
Dontel D. Crowder
Eric E. Seymon
Donnell A. Taylor
William M. McCuen
Javares L. Hudson
Fenwrick M. Bartholomew
Meontay D. Wheeler
Hunter C. Kellenberger
Tommy L. Jumper
William R. Carter
Andrew L. Stanley
Amari M. McNabb
David S. Fry
Logan T. Kendricks
Davis W. Hopkins
Aaron Parlier
Rochelle A. McCray
Tony Robinson
Jordan P. Gillespie
Aaron J. Zielinski
Dontae D. Gilbert
Albert F. Matheny
Stefan A. Mangina
Jerail M. Myrick
Cedric J. Haynes
Michael J. Owen
Rebecca L. Gormley
Penny S. Self
Jonathan Wiley
Jason S. Russell
Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.