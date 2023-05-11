BLOOMINGTON — Police are investigating after a girl was injured in a shooting early Thursday on Bloomington's east side.

Officers were dispatched at approximately 12:53 a.m. to the 1800 block of East Empire Street for a report of a person shot, according to a statement from the Bloomington Police Department.

Emergency personnel from the Bloomington Fire Department also responded to the scene, where they found a juvenile female who had been shot and administered first aid to her.

Sgt. Kiel Nowers of BPD's Community Engagement Unit said the incident occurred inside a hotel near the area and the victim was a 17-year-old girl.

The girl was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Bloomington police said no suspect information was immediately available and no arrests had been made. This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Det. Curt Maas at 309-434-2534 or cmaas@cityblm.org, or Det. Law at 309-434-2527 or jlaw@cityblm.org.

Anonymous tips can also be left with the Crime and Intelligence Analysis Unit at 309-434-2963 and CIAU@cityblm.org or by texting "BPDTIPS" to 847411.

