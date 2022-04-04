17-year-old charged in August shooting, carjacking in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — A 17-year-old Dolton boy is charged in McLean County for a shooting and carjacking last August in Bloomington.

The teen is charged with two counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking (Class X felonies), and one count each of aggravated battery with a firearm (Class X felony) and vehicular hijacking (Class 1 felony). He remains in custody in lieu of posting $25,035, and he is due in court April 22 for an arraignment.

He is the last of three suspects arrested in the Aug. 29, 2021, shooting and carjacking on Pine Cone Court at an apartment complex in Bloomington. Kavion A. Anderson, 19, of Hazel Crest, and a 17-year-old boy were arrested in Country Club Hills last October.

The boy charged Monday is accused of shooting a 36-year-old Bloomington man, who was working as a ride-share service driver. Prosecutors have said that Anderson told police that the 17-year-old charged Monday fired a .22 caliber handgun at the driver.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to his right thigh and a broken wrist, court documents said.

Court documents said the victim arrived to the apartment complex around 7:30 p.m. Aug. 29, 2021, to pick up a rider with a username that read as a dash: “-“.

The victim said three males approached the vehicle and one asked for assistance with placing luggage in the vehicle’s trunk, court documents show.

As the victim bent down to pick up luggage, he was pushed to the ground and shot in the leg, court documents said.

The 36-year-old man ran toward the driver’s side door and hung onto it as the car drove away. The victim let go of the door and fell to the ground, which led to further injury, including a broken wrist, court documents said.

A witness in the parking lot reported observing a car driving “recklessly” with its trunk open, according to court documents.

The vehicle’s security system company assisted Bloomington police with locating the car, documents said, and the company deactivated the vehicle’s engine while it was in Country Club Hills.

County Club Hills police stopped the vehicle and arrested two individuals in October 2021, whose cell phones were seized by police.

Court documents also said that text messages retrieved from the cell phones show conversations “relating to planning, execution, concealing, or discussion of vehicular hijacking-related activities.”

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

