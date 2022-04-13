16-year-old admits to gun possession at Bloomington High School

BLOOMINGTON — A 16-year-old boy is scheduled to be sentenced in June after he pleaded guilty Tuesday to bringing a gun to school last year.

Tayshaun T. Johnson, of Bloomington, was arrested Nov. 4, 2021, for having a firearm at Bloomington High School. He was charged in adult court three weeks later with unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Johnson pleaded guilty Tuesday to unlawful possession of a firearm (Class 3 felony). The other two charges, which are Class 4 felonies, were dismissed.

Prosecutors had said school staff searched his backpack because the bag smelled like cannabis. Staff located “what appeared to be a firearm,” authorities said.

Police arrived to BHS to search the bag and found a loaded 9 mm handgun with 10 rounds of ammunition, prosecutors said.

Johnson was expelled from Bloomington Public School District 87 shortly after he was arrested last November.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 7.

BHS was not immediately available for comment.

