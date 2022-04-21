14-year-old boy charged in Bloomington shooting

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — A 14-year-old boy is facing charges in adult court associated with a December shooting in Bloomington. 

Justin W. Lewellen of Bloomington is charged with various gun offenses in connection to a Dec. 27 shooting that left a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

Lewellen was initially arrested Jan. 3 and transported to the McLean County Juvenile Detention Center. He appeared in adult bond court Wednesday with 10 charges filed against him.

McLean County State's Attorney Don Knapp said a judge recently granted a state's motion to transfer the charges to adult court.

"We thought because of the seriousness of the offense ... it warranted transfer to adult court, so we asked the court to transfer him to adult court," Knapp said.

Lewellen is charged with the following offenses:

  • Aggravated battery with a firearm (Class X felony)
  • Use of a stolen firearm in the commission of an offense (Class 2 felony)
  • Possession of a stolen firearm (Class 2 felony)
  • Aggravated battery (Class 3 felony)
  • Defacing identification marks of a firearm (Class 3 felony)
  • Aggravated unlawful use of a weapon (Class 4 felony)
  • Three counts of reckless discharge of a firearm (Class 4 felony)
  • Possession of a firearm without a valid Firearm Owner’s Identification Card (Class A misdemeanor)

Bloomington police previously said they responded about 7:22 p.m. Dec. 27 to the 700 block of East Wood Street for a report of a shooting.

Officers found a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his torso. The boy’s injury was treated at Carle BroMenn Medical Center.

Court documents said Lewellen possessed a stolen and defaced Ruger LC9S handgun. He remains in custody in lieu of posting $50,035.

An arraignment is scheduled for May 6.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

