1 person in custody after foot pursuit in downtown Bloomington, police say

This is a developing story that will be updated.

A person is in custody after a foot pursuit that briefly brought a large police presence to downtown Bloomington, Sgt. John Fermon said.

Full details about the incident were not immediately available, but Fermon said there was no current danger to the public.

Bloomington police spokesman Brandt Parsley said the incident started as a "pedestrian contact" near North Lee and West Jefferson streets and the suspect took off running eastbound toward downtown at 11:03 a.m.

Parsley said the suspect was then taken into custody at approximately 11:05 a.m. Information about criminal allegations against the suspect wasn't immediately available.

At least six police vehicles were parked in the 300 block of North Main Street shortly before 11:30 a.m. The scene had been cleared by 11:40 a.m.

Parsley said anytime there is a foot pursuit involved, all available officers on shift assist in the case, which explains the heavy police presence downtown.

Tim Beck, owner of Beck’s Family Florist, said the first thing he noticed was hearing an officer telling the suspect to put his hands behind his back while the suspect was walking from the alleyway next to his shop.

