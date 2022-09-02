1 injured in Friday night shooting near BHS football field

BLOOMINGTON — One person was injured in a shooting Fright night on Kenyon Court in Bloomington.

Bloomington police officers heard a gunshot(s) fired around 7:34 p.m., according to a news release from the Bloomington Police Department. Shortly thereafter, officers were dispatched to the area of Kenyon Court for an injured person. Upon arrival, officers learned a male subject had sustained a wound(s) from a gunshot(s). The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he is in critical condition, BPD stated.

BPD said in the release that they don't believe there is any danger to the public. They asked drivers to avoid the area of Kenyon Court and Woodruff Drive, as the streets remained closed as of 9:40 p.m.

The scene is just west of Bloomington High School's Fred Carlton Field. A varsity football game between BHS and Normal West High School was set to begin there at 7 p.m.

Pantagraph staffers in the area observed a heavy police presence in the area and visible from the football field.

BPD continues to investigate the incident, and stated Friday night that no arrests had been made.

Anyone with information should contact BPD at 309-820-8888.

If you wish to submit a tip and remain anonymous, call the Crime & Intelligence Analysis Unit at 309-434-2963 or email CIAU@cityblm.org. The CIAU office is staffed from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

If no one is available to answer your call, please leave the information on the voicemail or send it by email.

No further information was available Friday night.