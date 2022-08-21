1 hurt in Sunday morning shooting in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Police said one person was hurt in a shooting early Sunday morning in Bloomington.

Bloomington Police Department Sgt. Ivy Thornton told The Pantagraph it happened shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of South Wright Street.

The police sergeant said Sunday morning a victim who was injured in the shooting was still being treated at a hospital.

It’s unclear how serious his wounds were. No further information about the victim or suspects was available Sunday.

Thornton said anyone with additional information on this shooting is asked to call BPD dispatch at 309-820-8888 and ask for Det. Paul Jones or Det. Jesse Landphear.