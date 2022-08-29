1 hospitalized after shooting in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington police are investigating a shooting Monday morning that left one person injured.

At 9:42 a.m., officers were called to the area of Veterans Parkway and Empire Street.

On scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound and “other evidence indicating shot(s) were fired,” according to a statement from Bloomington police.

The man was transported to an area hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

No arrests have been made, but “all involved individuals” are in contact with the police department, BPD said.

Police said at about 11:20 a.m. there was no danger to the public related to the shooting and all streets were open.

Anyone with information related to this shooting is asked to call Det. Pedro Diaz at 309-434-2532 or pdiaz@cityblm.org.

To remain anonymous, submit a tip to the Crime and Intelligence Analysis Unit at 309-434-2943 or CIAU@cityblm.org.