Justus
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
BLOOMINGTON — Police in Bloomington said a man is facing felony charges after a stabbing another Friday.
On Monday, Bloomington Police Department spokesperson, Ofc. Brandt Parsley, said 27-year-old Zachery Justus, of Bloomington, was arrested Friday on a Class 3 felony charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
The Pantagraph previously reported officers were called shortly after 4 p.m. Friday to a reported stabbing in the 300 block of DeVille Drive in Bloomington. Police said at the time one person was detained at the scene.
Parsley said a 27-year-old man was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. That victim is no longer receiving hospital care.
Justus' bond was set at $20,000 in a Saturday court hearing. He remains in custody of the McLean County Detention Facility.
His arraignment is scheduled for 9 a.m. June 2.
