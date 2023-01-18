Crews respond to El Paso building collapse

EL PASO — No one was injured in the partial collapse of a formerly commercial building late Wednesday in downtown El Paso.

Crews responded shortly before 10 p.m. to the scene, 35 E. Front St., where a roughly 20-by-60-foot section of the one-story brick building had collapsed, said El Paso Fire Chief Neil Gauger.

The building's owner lives in the front of the building and stores auto parts in the back, Gauger said. The occupant was inside at the time but was not hurt.

Authorities were alerted after a neighbor heard bricks crashing and called 911, Gauger said. A police officer helped the owner get out of the space. Surrounding buildings are structurally independent, leaving them unaffected.

The entire building will be closed off, Gauger said, and barricades placed out front.

"It's a precaution," Gauger said. "You'd want it blocked off if your kids were walking in front of it."

The incident remains under investigation. But Gauger attributed the cause of the collapse to deterioration: "It's an old building," he said.

No estimate of damage was immediately available.

The El Paso Fire, Police and Public Works departments responded to the situation, as well as the Normal Fire Department Technical Rescue Team. The latter organization was called in as part of standard protocol for building collapses in which a person might be injured or trapped.

