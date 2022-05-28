Crews respond to battery fire Saturday at Normal Rivian plant

NORMAL — A battery pack caught fire Saturday morning at the Rivian Automotive plant in Normal after one of its cells overheated during testing.

A press release from the Normal Fire Department said firefighters from Normal and Bloomington were called at 10:38 a.m. Saturday to the plant at 100 N. Rivian Motorway for a report of a battery pack on fire inside the facility.

When crews arrived, fire officials said a battery pack was experiencing thermal runaway in a testing area on the southwest side of the plant. Batteries for Rivian vehicles are built there, the release said.

Firefighters hooked up hoses to building standpipes and put out the fire, and then continued to douse water on the pack to curb the thermal runaway.

The press release explained a thermal runaway event as when a battery cell overheats and starts burning from either an electrical fault or another fire. As the battery cell combusts, more heat is spread to adjacent cells, causing a self-sustaining chain reaction.

NFD said while the exact cause of the fire remains under investigation, the battery pack was in a repair and was undergoing tests when thermal runaway started. Additionally, the fire was in the battery assembly area and did not affect any vehicles or production equipment.

Only the battery back, its carrier and test booth equipment were damaged, the press release said. Once the pack was extinguished and cooled off, firefighters said they moved it outside and aired out smoke from the plant. The battery was later released to Rivian engineers for investigation and disassembly.

No one was hurt, NFD said. The fire department had cleared the scene by 2 p.m. Saturday.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.