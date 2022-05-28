 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

top story breaking

Crews respond to battery fire Saturday at Normal Rivian plant

  • 0

NORMAL — A battery pack caught fire Saturday morning at the Rivian Automotive plant in Normal after one of its cells overheated during testing.

A press release from the Normal Fire Department said firefighters from Normal and Bloomington were called at 10:38 a.m. Saturday to the plant at 100 N. Rivian Motorway for a report of a battery pack on fire inside the facility.

Rivian recalls 500 EV pickup trucks due to front passenger seat air bag defect

When crews arrived, fire officials said a battery pack was experiencing thermal runaway in a testing area on the southwest side of the plant. Batteries for Rivian vehicles are built there, the release said.

Firefighters hooked up hoses to building standpipes and put out the fire, and then continued to douse water on the pack to curb the thermal runaway.

The press release explained a thermal runaway event as when a battery cell overheats and starts burning from either an electrical fault or another fire. As the battery cell combusts, more heat is spread to adjacent cells, causing a self-sustaining chain reaction.

Rivian to get $1.5 billion in aid for Georgia plant

NFD said while the exact cause of the fire remains under investigation, the battery pack was in a repair and was undergoing tests when thermal runaway started. Additionally, the fire was in the battery assembly area and did not affect any vehicles or production equipment.

Only the battery back, its carrier and test booth equipment were damaged, the press release said. Once the pack was extinguished and cooled off, firefighters said they moved it outside and aired out smoke from the plant. The battery was later released to Rivian engineers for investigation and disassembly.

No one was hurt, NFD said. The fire department had cleared the scene by 2 p.m. Saturday. 

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking News Reporter

Brendan Denison is our breaking news reporter. Denison was a digital content producer for WCIA-TV in Champaign and a reporter for The Commercial-News in Danville. He can be reached at (309) 820-3238 and bdenison@pantagraph.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: BHS students value Teen Art Group experience

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News