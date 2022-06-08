CRA's Bowen talks sustainability, bio-economy at Decatur Ag Café

DECATUR — Business leaders from across Decatur gathered Wednesday for the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce’s biannual Ag Café event with featured speaker Robin Bowen, senior vice president of external affairs at the Corn Refiners Association.

Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe; Republican candidates for the 13th U.S. Congressional District Regan Deering and Jesse Reising; and a representative from the office of U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, were also in attendance.

During the event at Decatur’s Beach House restaurant, Bowen emphasized Decatur’s importance to the agriculture industry and to the nation at large.

“An investment in a community like Decatur makes a big difference within the state, makes a big difference in the nation,” Bowen said.

An advantage Decatur has that other communities don’t, she said, is corn itself. According to Bowen, the grain is “nature’s renewable building block.”

“Food and agricultural sectors are responsible for one-fifth of the country’s economic activity,” she said. “A whole lot of folks in the Washington, D.C., area don’t know that.”

CRA, a trade association based in Washington, D.C., advocates on behalf of corn refining businesses to federal lawmakers.

Chris Olsen, vice president of community and government affairs for Primient, said the CRA is a leader in helping to solve issues facing corn refining businesses.

Primient, a joint venture between Tate & Lyle and KPS Capital Partners, produces food and other products from plant-based and renewable sources.

Agriculture is “the premier industry” in Illinois, Olsen said, but multiple issues face the industry. Supply chain shortages and inflation are of particular concern, he said.

According to Bowen, the CRA has three main focuses to help strengthen the industry: supply chain effectiveness, sustainability, and the development of new bio markets.

Investing in new technology and precision agriculture could help change the face of the industry and increase profits for farmers and agriculture-adjacent businesses alike, she said.

Bowen warned that the U.S.’s competitiveness in developing new ag technology could fade as countries in Asia begin to challenge the nation’s dominance in agriculture markets.

“There is absolutely no reason the U.S. should be falling behind” in developing new technology, she said.

Investing in new technology for corn refiners and for the larger agriculture industry is necessary because of how crucial the agriculture industry is for all Americans, Olson said.

“It’s so important to the future of our country,” he said.

Contact Taylor Vidmar at (217) 421-6949. Follow her on Twitter: @taylorvidmar11.

