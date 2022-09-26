COVID relief funding may aid Bloomington businesses, nonprofits

BLOOMINGTON — Small businesses, nonprofits and affordable housing could see a cut of $13 million in federal COVID relief money under proposals being explored by Bloomington city leaders.

During Monday's council meeting, Bloomington Economic and Community Development Director Melissa Hon and Deputy City Manager Billy Tyus presented an economic development program and two socioeconomic programs that could be supported with the American Rescue Plan Act funding.

"I don't think there should be an assumption that the city funding is the only funding for some of the projects being proposed," Tyus said. "I think that in a lot of cases, we want to make sure they're sustainable and there's funding from other sources as well in addition to any city funding that was provided."

The American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, was a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus package passed in 2021 to help individuals and all levels of government recover from financial setbacks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Funds must be allocated by 2024 and spent by 2026.

The city of Bloomington was awarded about $13.4 million of these funds.

In July, the council approved a framework for spending the money, agreeing to use $2.2 million for economic development projects, about $2.2 million for socioeconomic opportunities and $9 million for infrastructure work.

As of Monday, the city has about $1.4 million in ARPA funding left for economic development, about $2 million left for socioeconomic opportunities and about $7 million left for infrastructure.

Although the resolution established how the city would like to spend its ARPA funding, the council must to vote to appropriate funding for each individual project.

The economic development program presented Monday would provide rehabilitation grants for eligible small businesses. Some of the proposed uses could be code compliance projects, signage or awnings.

"We're really looking at how we can have a sustained impact and allowing those businesses to make those upgrades to their buildings we felt would be a great way to do that," Hon said.

Hon said grants would be awarded on a first come, first serve basis.

The first proposed socioeconomic program would support local nonprofits that are working to address the needs identified in the city's consolidated plan and a recent community health survey.

This could include homeless services, workforce development job training, child care services, disability services or health services focused on disparities in mental health.

Hon said eligible nonprofits could receive up to $150,000.

The second proposed socioeconomic program would focus on the preservation of affordable housing, particularly on the community's west side. Once boundaries are established, property owners could apply for grants to fund accessibility improvements, roof repairs or other eligible uses.

"Our thought was in fairness, we would (award these grants) though a lottery system," Tyus said. "We're not married to it, but the thought was doing it through a lottery."

Several council members voiced concerns about using the money for efforts that could be covered through alternative revenue sources, such as federal Community Development Block Grant funding.

"To me, the ARPA money was to be used for special things that we wouldn't necessarily spend on," said Alderman Jeff Crabill, "so I don't want us to be using the money on things that maybe we should be funding from our general budget or other grants that are available."

Tyus said the next step will be for city staff to come back for the approval of the individual programs at a later date.

No infrastructure programs were included in the presentation, but city officials had previously detailed several potential uses for the money.

These include the combination of two design phases for the Locust Street/Colton Avenue combined sewer overflow elimination and water main replacement project, as well as asphalt and concrete work for the 2022 and 2023 construction seasons.

City manager contract

In other business, the council approved an amendment to Bloomington City Manager Tim Gleason's contract, granting him a 3.5% pay raise retroactive to July 23.

Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe said he was the only current elected official involved in hiring Gleason four years ago, and he still believes it was one of the most impactful decisions he has made.

"Among the highlights of his performance, the council noted excellent financial management of the city," Mwilambwe said. "We've had some significant development agreements in some areas that had been I would say a sore spot for the city for a long time."