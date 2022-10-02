Country Financial agent donates school supplies to Normal teachers

NORMAL — Country Financial Insurance Agent and Oakdale Promise Council Member Melissa Isenburg donated $1,500 to support Oakdale Elementary School teachers.

Isenburg presented the check on Sept. 21 to teachers Annetta Blair (fourth grade) and Mollie Wey (third grade). The money was given in the form of school supplies as well as a subscription to Generation Genius, a math and science program.

"I wanted to offer Mrs. Blair and Mrs. Wey an opportunity to purchase items they needed for the classroom as they both spend an incredible amount of money out of their pockets each year on the needs of their students," Isenburg said in a news release.

Country Financial has donated more than $4 million since 2020 to organizations and programs that support teachers, first responders, and active-duty service members and veterans.