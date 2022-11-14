Council authorizes Bloomington City Hall elevator design work

BLOOMINGTON — After operating without a functioning elevator for months, the Bloomington City Hall is one step closer to getting a new lift now that an $85,000 design contract has been approved by the City Council.

During its Monday meeting, the council approved the contract with Bailey Edward Design to prepare a design and construction preparation document for a new elevator.

Alderman Tom Crumpler requested to pull the item from the consent agenda and inquired about the long-term plans for the building now that some city staff have migrated to the McLean County Government Center.

Bloomington City Manager Tim Gleason said the city hall building on 109 E. Olive St. still is fully occupied by city staff.

"During the past couple years, we've taken many of the staff there at city hall and felt they were better housed at (the Government Center)," Gleason said.

Public works and parks staff, meanwhile, have moved into the City Hall building, he added.

The City Hall's existing elevator had been installed in 1983 in response to Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines at the time, according to city documents. However, it is no longer compliant with current ADA standards.

Bailey Edward had performed a preliminary evaluation in 2021 to see if it was feasible to bring the elevator into ADA compliance. Although the evaluation looked promising, the elevator's hydraulic cylinder that raises and lowers the passenger cab failed during an annual inspection, which took the elevator out of service.

The cost to replace the cylinder was estimated at $122,000. But given the age and overall compliance of the elevator, city staff requested budget estimates to replace the elevator with a fully ADA-compliant one.

These estimates came in between $190,000 and $250,000.

Funding for the design work was included in the fiscal 2023 budget.