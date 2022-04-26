 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Coroner identifies Bloomington drowning victim

BLOOMINGTON — Identification of the 19-year-old man who died Sunday in an accidental drowning at a Bloomington lake was released Tuesday.

Dariyon Phelps, of Bloomington, was pronounced dead at 8:31 p.m. Sunday after being transported to Carle BroMenn Medical Center from White Oak Park.

A preliminary autopsy indicates Phelps died from drowning. Toxicology testing is pending, authorities said.

Bloomington police responded to a report of a man drowning about 7:58 p.m., and officers and a citizen pulled Phelps from the lake, police said.

Fire and rescue officers attempted to resuscitate the man and he was later transported to the hospital, authorities said.

Police said no foul play is suspected in the incident.

