NORMAL — The Corn Crib will host the 2023 Legends Home Run Derby at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at the stadium, 1000 W. Raab Road, Normal.
The event is presented by Sam Leman Auto Group, Visit BN and Play9 Sports.
The event will feature four former MLB players, including Mark Reynolds who was drafted at 23 and played 13 seasons in his career, primarily with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He retired with the Colorado Rockies in 2020. The other players will be announced throughout the spring.
Washington Nationals' Mark Reynolds hits a sacrifice fly against the Chicago Cubs during the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
The gates will open at 3:15 p.m. for a meet-and-greet autograph session with Reynolds for fans who purchased passes. The session will run for two hours prior to the start of the derby.
General admission tickets are $14 and autograph session tickets are an additional $26. Only a limited number of autograph tickets will be available.
Visit
cornbeltersbaseball.com for more information.
Photos: Leah Marlene plays the Corn Crib
A long line gathers well before the gates opened at 6 p.m. Saturday.
JUSTIN HURT, FOR THE PANTAGRAPH
Preparations are underway for Leah Marlene's concert at the Corn Crib.
JUSTIN HURT, FOR THE PANTAGRAPH
At least 5,000 people fill the audience for Leah Marlene's concert at the Corn Crib on Saturday night.
JUSTIN HURT, FOR THE PANTAGRAPH
Fritz Hager, a fellow singer-songwriter and "American Idol" finalist, opens for Leah Marlene at the Corn Crib on Saturday.
JUSTIN HURT, FOR THE PANTAGRAPH
Audience members react during Leah Marlene's concert at the Corn Crib on Saturday.
JUSTIN HURT, FOR THE PANTAGRAPH
Audience members hold their phones aloft during Leah Marlene's performance of "By the Wind" on Saturday night.
JUSTIN HURT, FOR THE PANTAGRAPH
An audience member holds up a photo with Leah Marlene in the audience Saturday.
JUSTIN HURT, FOR THE PANTAGRAPH
Scenes from Leah Marlene's concert.
JUSTIN HURT, FOR THE PANTAGRAPH
Maddie Poppe, an American folk singer who won the 16th season of "American Idol", opens for Leah Marlene at the Corn Crib on Saturday.
JUSTIN HURT, FOR THE PANTAGRAPH
Derry Grehan watches his daughter, Leah Marlene, perform on Saturday night at the Corn Crib.
JUSTIN HURT, FOR THE PANTAGRAPH
Nick Leroy of NTL Productions watches Saturday's show.
JUSTIN HURT, FOR THE PANTAGRAPH
Nick LeRoy of NTL Productions introduces Leah Marlene on Saturday.
JUSTIN HURT, FOR THE PANTAGRAPH
Leah Marlene performs to an audience of thousands at the Corn Crib on Saturday.
JUSTIN HURT, FOR THE PANTAGRAPH
Leah Marlene performs to an audience of thousands at the Corn Crib on Aug. 27. She will return to town for a Nov. 18 performance at the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts.
JUSTIN HURT, FOR THE PANTAGRAPH
"I just want to make music that I care about, that I feel in every ounce of my being," Normal native Leah Marlene told an audience of thousands who came to see her play at the Corn Crib on Saturday night.
JUSTIN HURT, FOR THE PANTAGRAPH
"This music industry likes boxes and likes things that have been done before, and things that are easily digestible and understood," Leah Marlene said Saturday, "and I am not that and simply will never be that and simply don't give a damn about that."
JUSTIN HURT, FOR THE PANTAGRAPH
Leah Marlene's set list on Saturday ranged from favorites like "Flowers" and "Wisher to the Well" to several new original songs.
JUSTIN HURT, FOR THE PANTAGRAPH
Season 16 "American Idol" winner Maddie Poppe, Leah Marlene and fellow "Idol" finalist Fritz Hager cover a Harry Styles song together on Saturday night.
JUSTIN HURT, FOR THE PANTAGRAPH
Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs
