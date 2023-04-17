NORMAL — The Corn Crib will host the 2023 Legends Home Run Derby at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at the stadium, 1000 W. Raab Road, Normal.

The event is presented by Sam Leman Auto Group, Visit BN and Play9 Sports.

The event will feature four former MLB players, including Mark Reynolds who was drafted at 23 and played 13 seasons in his career, primarily with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He retired with the Colorado Rockies in 2020. The other players will be announced throughout the spring.

The gates will open at 3:15 p.m. for a meet-and-greet autograph session with Reynolds for fans who purchased passes. The session will run for two hours prior to the start of the derby.

General admission tickets are $14 and autograph session tickets are an additional $26. Only a limited number of autograph tickets will be available.

Visit cornbeltersbaseball.com for more information.

