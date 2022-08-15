'Cop on a Rooftop' fundraiser set for Friday

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bloomington police Sgt. Bill Wright looks out from the roof at Dunkin' Donuts, 2306 E. Oakland Ave., Bloomington, during the Cop on a Rooftop event Wednesday, June 5, 2019. 

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — The 19th annual "Cop on a Rooftop" fundraiser will take place from 5 a.m. to noon Friday, Aug. 19.

Law enforcement officials will be stationed at over 300 participating Dunkin' locations across the state of Illinois. The goal is to collect money for the Law Enforcement Torch Run that benefits Special Olympics Illinois. 

The event has raised more than $6.6 million for Special Olympics Illinois since 2003, organizers said. 

Special Olympic athletes, their families and special guests will join law enforcement at the event; in honor of those participating, Dunkin' will donate $15,000 to the Law Enforcement Torch Run. Guests who donate to the fundraiser will receive a coupon for a free donut; guests who donate $10 or more will receive a commemorative travel mug and a coupon for a free medium hot coffee. 

Participating locations include 2306 E. Oakland Ave. in Bloomington and 1603 N. Main St. and 215 Greenbriar Drive in Normal. 

Visit coponarooftop.com for a full list of participating locations. 

Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs

