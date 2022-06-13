Cooling centers open in McLean County as excessive heat hits central U.S.

BLOOMINGTON — Cooling centers are open across McLean County as a heat wave covers a large part of the Midwest and Great Plains.

A map of cooling centers and shelters known to the McLean County Emergency Management Agency is available at the McLean County GIS website at mcgis.org on the “Cooling/Warming Centers” map.

The cooling centers are meant to be short-term places to go to get out of the heat and are not providing food or sleeping accommodations.

The Bloomington-Normal area will see real temperatures in the mid to upper 90s over the next three days, but weather will feel closer to 100 to 110 degrees, said Lee Enterprises Meteorologist Matt Holiner.

A heat advisory issued by the National Weather Service on Monday lasts through 8 p.m. on Wednesday. Far southern Illinois is under an excessive heat warning but the feels-like temperatures in Central Illinois are supposed to be just under the threshold, Holiner said.

“Certainly by Thursday we’re going to be past the worst of the heat,” he said.

The heat is a result of a warm front coming up from the southwest, Holiner said.

The heat covers a wide area. Monday's heat advisory extended from Duluth, Minnesota, south to the Gulf Coast and from the Nebraska-Colorado border to the Kentucky-West Virginia border. Heat watches or warnings covered all of Iowa, Missouri, Arkansas, Mississippi, Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky.

The number of similar heat waves each summer seems to be increasing in recent years, and he expects they will continue to, Holiner said.

“Long-range climate models expect these (multiday) heat waves to become more common,” he said.

People should avoid working outside during the afternoon if possible, Holiner said. If someone starts to feel lightheaded, have a headache or otherwise feel the heat affecting them, they should immediately stop and find a place to cool off. People should also be sure to stay hydrated and ideally wear light-colored, loose fitting clothing.

Cooling center locations and hours include:

Wal-Mart, 2225 W. Market St., Bloomington, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

TA Truck Stop, 505 Truckers Lane, Bloomington, 24 hours

Bloomington Public Library, 205 E. Olive St., 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Normal Public Library, 206 W. College Ave., Normal, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Uptown Station, Amtrak and bus area, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal, open until 9 p.m.

Meijer, 1900 E. College Ave., Normal, 6 a.m. to midnight

Home Sweet Home Ministries, 303 E. Oakland Ave, Bloomington, open for families and single women to stop in for 15 minutes

Denny’s, 701 Eldorado Road, Bloomington, 24 hours

IHOP, 2109 E. Empire St., Bloomington, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Wal-Mart, 200 Greenbriar Dr., Normal, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Denny’s, 1615 N. Main St., Normal, 6 a.m. to midnight

Road Ranger Truck Stop, 315 E Dixie Road, McLean, 24 hours

Allin Township Fire Dept., 104 W. Main St., Stanford, call 309-888-5030 to request access

Hudson Fire Department, 502 N. Broadway St., Hudson, call 309-726-1501 to see if station is manned

Lexington Center, address not listed, call 309-888-5030 to request access

Chenoa Fire Department, 920 E. Cemetery Ave., call 309-888-5030 to request access

Cooksville Center, address not listed, call 309-888-5030 to request access

Arrowsmith, address not listed, call 309-888-5030 to request access

Saybrook, address not listed, call 309-888-5030 to request access

Love’s Travel Center, 505 S. Persimmon Drive, LeRoy, 24 hours, contact 309-962-3060

LeRoy, 110 S. East St., LeRoy, open on request, stop by or call 309-962-3310

Downs Fire Department, 102 W. Main St., Downs, 24 hours

Heyworth Fire Department, 103 S. Buchanan St., Heyworth, call 309-473-3223

Heyworth Village Hall, 108 S. Buchanan St., Heyworth, 7:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., contact on-site staff

