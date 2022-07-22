Cooling bus available in downtown Bloomington Saturday

BLOOMINGTON — With a hot weekend in store for Central Illinois, Connect Transit will make a bus available as a cooling center all day Saturday.

The bus will be in the parking lot of the McLean County Health Department, 200 W. Front St. in Bloomington, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday's high is expected to reach 94 degrees, with an overnight low of 77. Sunday's forecast calls for a high of 89 and low of 67, but weather will be considerably cooler by Monday, with a forecast high of 76 degrees.

A map of other cooling centers and shelters known to the McLean County Emergency Management Agency is available at the McLean County GIS website at mcgis.org on the “Cooling/Warming Centers” map.

Cooling center locations include:

Wal-Mart, 2225 W. Market St., Bloomington

TA Truck Stop, 505 Truckers Lane, Bloomington

Bloomington Public Library, 205 E. Olive St.

Normal Public Library, 206 W. College Ave., Normal

Uptown Station, Amtrak and bus area, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal

Meijer, 1900 E. College Ave., Normal

Home Sweet Home Ministries, 303 E. Oakland Ave, Bloomington, open for families and single women to stop in for 15 minutes

Denny’s, 701 Eldorado Road, Bloomington

IHOP, 2109 E. Empire St., Bloomington

Wal-Mart, 200 Greenbriar Drive, Normal

Denny’s, 1615 N. Main St., Normal

Road Ranger Truck Stop, 315 E Dixie Road, McLean

Allin Township Fire Dept., 104 W. Main St., Stanford, call 309-888-5030 to request access

Hudson Fire Department, 502 N. Broadway St., Hudson, call 309-726-1501 to see if station is manned

Lexington Center, address not listed, call 309-888-5030 to request access

Chenoa Fire Department, 920 E. Cemetery Ave., call 309-888-5030 to request access

Cooksville Center, address not listed, call 309-888-5030 to request access

Arrowsmith, address not listed, call 309-888-5030 to request access

Saybrook, address not listed, call 309-888-5030 to request access

Love’s Travel Center, 505 S. Persimmon Drive, LeRoy

LeRoy, 110 S. East St., LeRoy, open on request, stop by or call 309-962-3310

Downs Fire Department, 102 W. Main St., Downs, 24 hours

Heyworth Fire Department, 103 S. Buchanan St., Heyworth, call 309-473-3223

Heyworth Village Hall, 108 S. Buchanan St., Heyworth