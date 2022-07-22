Cooling bus available in downtown Bloomington Saturday

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — With a hot weekend in store for Central Illinois, Connect Transit will make a bus available as a cooling center all day Saturday.

The bus will be in the parking lot of the McLean County Health Department, 200 W. Front St. in Bloomington, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

Saturday's high is expected to reach 94 degrees, with an overnight low of 77. Sunday's forecast calls for a high of 89 and low of 67, but weather will be considerably cooler by Monday, with a forecast high of 76 degrees.

McLean County Household Hazardous Waste Collection set for Sept. 17

A map of other cooling centers and shelters known to the McLean County Emergency Management Agency is available at the McLean County GIS website at mcgis.org on the “Cooling/Warming Centers” map.

Cooling center locations include:

  • Wal-Mart, 2225 W. Market St., Bloomington
  • TA Truck Stop, 505 Truckers Lane, Bloomington
  • Bloomington Public Library, 205 E. Olive St.
  • Normal Public Library, 206 W. College Ave., Normal
  • Uptown Station, Amtrak and bus area, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal
  • Meijer, 1900 E. College Ave., Normal
  • Home Sweet Home Ministries, 303 E. Oakland Ave, Bloomington, open for families and single women to stop in for 15 minutes
  • Denny’s, 701 Eldorado Road, Bloomington
  • IHOP, 2109 E. Empire St., Bloomington
  • Wal-Mart, 200 Greenbriar Drive, Normal
  • Denny’s, 1615 N. Main St., Normal
  • Road Ranger Truck Stop, 315 E Dixie Road, McLean
  • Allin Township Fire Dept., 104 W. Main St., Stanford, call 309-888-5030 to request access
  • Hudson Fire Department, 502 N. Broadway St., Hudson, call 309-726-1501 to see if station is manned
  • Lexington Center, address not listed, call 309-888-5030 to request access
  • Chenoa Fire Department, 920 E. Cemetery Ave., call 309-888-5030 to request access
  • Cooksville Center, address not listed, call 309-888-5030 to request access
  • Arrowsmith, address not listed, call 309-888-5030 to request access
  • Saybrook, address not listed, call 309-888-5030 to request access
  • Love’s Travel Center, 505 S. Persimmon Drive, LeRoy
  • LeRoy, 110 S. East St., LeRoy, open on request, stop by or call 309-962-3310
  • Downs Fire Department, 102 W. Main St., Downs, 24 hours
  • Heyworth Fire Department, 103 S. Buchanan St., Heyworth, call 309-473-3223
  • Heyworth Village Hall, 108 S. Buchanan St., Heyworth

Contact Robyn Skaggs at robyn.skaggs@lee.net or 309-820-3244.

