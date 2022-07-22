Cooling bus available in downtown Bloomington Saturday

BLOOMINGTON — With a hot weekend in store for Central Illinois, Connect Transit will make a bus available as a cooling center all day Saturday.
The bus will be in the parking lot of the McLean County Health Department, 200 W. Front St. in Bloomington, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Saturday's high is expected to reach 94 degrees, with an overnight low of 77. Sunday's forecast calls for a high of 89 and low of 67, but weather will be considerably cooler by Monday, with a forecast high of 76 degrees.
A map of other cooling centers and shelters known to the McLean County Emergency Management Agency is available at the McLean County GIS website at mcgis.org on the “Cooling/Warming Centers” map.
Cooling center locations include:
- Wal-Mart, 2225 W. Market St., Bloomington
- TA Truck Stop, 505 Truckers Lane, Bloomington
- Bloomington Public Library, 205 E. Olive St.
- Normal Public Library, 206 W. College Ave., Normal
- Uptown Station, Amtrak and bus area, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal
- Meijer, 1900 E. College Ave., Normal
- Home Sweet Home Ministries, 303 E. Oakland Ave, Bloomington, open for families and single women to stop in for 15 minutes
- Denny’s, 701 Eldorado Road, Bloomington
- IHOP, 2109 E. Empire St., Bloomington
- Wal-Mart, 200 Greenbriar Drive, Normal
- Denny’s, 1615 N. Main St., Normal
- Road Ranger Truck Stop, 315 E Dixie Road, McLean
- Allin Township Fire Dept., 104 W. Main St., Stanford, call 309-888-5030 to request access
- Hudson Fire Department, 502 N. Broadway St., Hudson, call 309-726-1501 to see if station is manned
- Lexington Center, address not listed, call 309-888-5030 to request access
- Chenoa Fire Department, 920 E. Cemetery Ave., call 309-888-5030 to request access
- Cooksville Center, address not listed, call 309-888-5030 to request access
- Arrowsmith, address not listed, call 309-888-5030 to request access
- Saybrook, address not listed, call 309-888-5030 to request access
- Love’s Travel Center, 505 S. Persimmon Drive, LeRoy
- LeRoy, 110 S. East St., LeRoy, open on request, stop by or call 309-962-3310
- Downs Fire Department, 102 W. Main St., Downs, 24 hours
- Heyworth Fire Department, 103 S. Buchanan St., Heyworth, call 309-473-3223
- Heyworth Village Hall, 108 S. Buchanan St., Heyworth
