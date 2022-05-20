 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Construction begins Monday at O'Neil Park

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — The City of Bloomington's Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department will close O'Neil Park Skate Park as construction on the new O'Neil Pool project begins.

The skate park will be closed starting Monday, May 23, to allow for the removal of the skate ramps. The new and improved skate park is part of the O'Neil pool and park project.

“The construction will ramp up soon on that area of O’Neil Park,” said Mose Rickey, parks, recreation and cultural arts assistant director. "We had hoped to relocate some skating pieces to neighboring parks but after further study, logistically, we were not able to make it happen for our skating community.”

Watch now: Red Raccoon Games plans move to larger space in downtown Bloomington

The two softball fields on the north side of the park, the playground area across from Sheridan Elementary School, and the T-ball field on the corner of Chestnut and Hinshaw will not be affected during the construction. However, the tennis courts near Chestnut Street will close and become a staging area during construction.

Call 309-434-2260 or visit BloomingtonParks.org for more information. 

Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3240. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

India floods: At least seven dead as 500,000 flee homes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News