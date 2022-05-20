Construction begins Monday at O'Neil Park

BLOOMINGTON — The City of Bloomington's Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department will close O'Neil Park Skate Park as construction on the new O'Neil Pool project begins.

The skate park will be closed starting Monday, May 23, to allow for the removal of the skate ramps. The new and improved skate park is part of the O'Neil pool and park project.

“The construction will ramp up soon on that area of O’Neil Park,” said Mose Rickey, parks, recreation and cultural arts assistant director. "We had hoped to relocate some skating pieces to neighboring parks but after further study, logistically, we were not able to make it happen for our skating community.”

The two softball fields on the north side of the park, the playground area across from Sheridan Elementary School, and the T-ball field on the corner of Chestnut and Hinshaw will not be affected during the construction. However, the tennis courts near Chestnut Street will close and become a staging area during construction.

Call 309-434-2260 or visit BloomingtonParks.org for more information.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3240. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs

