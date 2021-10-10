Constitution Trail closure planned in Normal

 Skip to main content
NORMAL — The Constitution Trail under the Towanda Avenue Bridge near the Vernon and Towanda intersection will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, weather permitting.

These closures are required for continuing work on the Towanda Avenue Bridge Repair Project. Periodic trail closures will be required throughout the project.

Call 309-454-9705 for questions.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352.

