Constitution Boulevard closed Tuesday for building repairs

NORMAL — The southbound lane of Constitution Boulevard will be closed starting Tuesday due to building repairs in the area.

The road closure will run between Mulberry Street and College Avenue for exterior building repairs at 102 W. College Ave.

Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling through the area. The road is expected to reopen at 1 p.m. the same day if weather permits.

A map highlighting the road closures can be found online at https://arcg.is/1vWbSD.

Any questions should be directed to Darryl Barron, utility permit technician, at (309) 454-9741.