Constitution Boulevard closed Tuesday for building repairs

NORMAL — The southbound lane of Constitution Boulevard will be closed starting Tuesday due to building repairs in the area.
The road closure will run between Mulberry Street and College Avenue for exterior building repairs at 102 W. College Ave.
Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling through the area. The road is expected to reopen at 1 p.m. the same day if weather permits.
A map highlighting the road closures can be found online at https://arcg.is/1vWbSD.
Any questions should be directed to Darryl Barron, utility permit technician, at (309) 454-9741.
Congratulations to Pantagraph Week 1 Football Player of the Week Tashawn Ruffin of Bloomington
Tashawn Ruffin, Bloomington
Larell Fisher, Normal West
Alec Thomas, Ridgeview-Lexington
Kamren Schumacher, El Paso-Gridley
Ryan Hoeferle, Central Catholic
Caleb Rogers, University High
Contact Mateusz Janik at (309) 820-3234. Follow Mateusz on Twitter:@mjanik99
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.