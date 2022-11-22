 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Connect Transit will not operate on Thanksgiving

NORMAL — Connect Transit services will not operate on Thursday, Nov. 24 in observance of Thanksgiving Day.

Current operating hours will resume on Friday, Nov. 25. 

Visit connect-transit.com or contact 309-828-9833, or dbraun@connect-transit.com for more information. 

Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs

