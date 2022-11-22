Connect Transit will not operate on Thanksgiving

NORMAL — Connect Transit services will not operate on Thursday, Nov. 24 in observance of Thanksgiving Day.
Current operating hours will resume on Friday, Nov. 25.
Visit connect-transit.com or contact 309-828-9833, or dbraun@connect-transit.com for more information.
Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Olivia Jacobs
Newsroom Assistant
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today