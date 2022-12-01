Connect Transit transfer area reopens in downtown Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — The Connect Transit bus transfer area, located westbound on the corner of Front and Madison streets in downtown Bloomington, has reopened after the city finished work on a water main.
In a press release Thursday morning, Connect Transit stated that the transfer area was open, with services resuming immediately.
Katherine Murphy, external affairs manager for the city of Bloomington, confirmed that the water main work was completed.
