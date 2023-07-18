NORMAL — Connect Transit announced Monday it will reinstate fares starting on Sunday, July 23.
The system has been operating without requiring a fare since June 15 due to a farebox related issue, but the issue has now been resolved.
Rides who had active passes between May 17 and June 14 that were not able to fully utilize those passes are encouraged to bring them to the Connect Transit facility at 351 Wylie Drive in Normal to receive an upgraded pass at no additional charge. The updated pass will provide all days that were remaining on the pass prior to the start of the zero-fare period.
Who was there? Connect Transit 50th Birthday Party
Ryan Whitehouse, chairman, Connect Transit Board of Trustees; David Braun, Connect Transit GM
Ray Lai, Mike Matejka, Jeff Crabill
Andrew Hartley, Abby Wilcox
Stacie Lange, Neil Finlen
Eric, Melanie and Ethan Shellito, Kathleen Lorenz
Heartland Community College President Keith Cornille, Tony Morstatter
Matthew Boston, Conan Calhoun
Kim Schoenbein, Jolene Aldus
Janice Crago, Aubrey Staton
Terry Reid, Normal Mayor Chris Koos, Neil Finlen
Mike Fogle, Ben Jeffreys, Jolene Aldus, Kim Schoenbein
Dameca Kirkwood, Terri Cannon
Joshua Crockett, Sharon Chung
Jen Kuebrich, Christy Gordon, Pat Kuebrich
Jonell Kehias, Steve Stockton, Jenny Kehl
Janice Crago, Steve Stockton
Mandava Rao, Kathleen Lorenz, Bob Broad
Hannah Johnson, Jeremy and Nicole Wilcox
Judy Buchanan, Julie Hile
David Braun, Connect Transit GM
Ryan Whitehouse, chairman, Connect Transit Board of Trustees
Linda Foster, Shelia Harris
Amber Gruenloh, Eric Shellito
Pam and David Braun, Judy Buchanan
Shelly Perry, Kersten Wilson
Mike Gebeke, Dan Stephens, David Marx
