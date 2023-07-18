The system has been operating without requiring a fare since June 15 due to a farebox related issue, but the issue has now been resolved.

Rides who had active passes between May 17 and June 14 that were not able to fully utilize those passes are encouraged to bring them to the Connect Transit facility at 351 Wylie Drive in Normal to receive an upgraded pass at no additional charge. The updated pass will provide all days that were remaining on the pass prior to the start of the zero-fare period.