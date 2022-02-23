Connect Transit to reinstate fare collection

NORMAL — Passengers are required to continue masking up while traveling with Connect Transit, even as state and local regulations expire.

Connect Transit is a federally regulated transportation service and follows guidelines issued through the Transportation Safety Administration. The requirement will be instated until the federal mask mandate for public transportation expires, a Connect Transit spokeswoman said in a Wednesday news release.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced earlier this month plans to lift the state's indoor mask mandates for some settings by Feb. 28.

Starting Monday, Connect Transit will reinstate front door boarding and fare collection for all services, which was suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic to limit contact between bus drivers and passengers.

The company returned its evening services on Feb. 14. Connect Transit reduced its weekday service hours in September due to a bus operator shortage.

