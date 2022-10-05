Connect Transit to reduce weekday service due to lack of drivers

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local and state officials gather Sept. 27 to celebrate Connect Transit's new fleet of electric buses. The transit service is reducing the number of routes it runs on weekdays due to a lack of drivers.  

 CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — Connect Transit is reducing service starting next week due to a lack of drivers. 

The transit provider announced the changes on Wednesday, saying it would be reducing the frequency of routes on weekdays to match their weekend levels. A press release from the organization said the change would provide greater reliability to its service, as opposed to scheduled trips not happening due to a lack of employees. 

"Every day we are striving to retain and increase our workforce through advertising, increased sign-on bonusses, and creating an excellent work environment that is safe, professional, and respectful," General Manager David Braun said. 

The announcement said service will be increased as more employees are trained. 

The main changes are the reduction of routes during peak hours, cutting those from twice as often to the same schedule as the rest of the day. 

The changed services are:

  • The Blue, Purple, Aqua, Orange and Silver routes will run every 60 minutes, including during peak hours.
  • The Yellow route will run every 30 minutes, including during peak hours.
  • The Thursday through Saturday late-night service of Yellow, Green and Redbird Express routes will not run.

Connect Transit is encouraging riders to check social media, its website at www.connect-transit.com or call 309-828-9833 for timetables and other updated information. 

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

