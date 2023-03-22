BLOOMINGTON — Connect Transit will offer free rides on all public transportation services in Bloomington-Normal for Election Day on Tuesday, April 4.
Connect Transit and Connect Mobility will waive fees to reduce barriers to voting caused by lack of transportation, according to a news release from Connect Transit.
Early in-person voting began Monday at the McLean County Government Center just across the street from Connect Transit's transfer area on Front Street. A list of voting times can be found at mcleancountyil.gov/1595/Early-Voting.
The following bus routes will take commuters to the transfer area and near the Government Center for early voting: Aqua, Blue, Gold, Green, Lime, Orange, Purple, Red, Sapphire and Silver. A trip planner and specific information about time points can be found on the Connect Transit website or by downloading the Connect Transit app.
Fare collection will resume Wednesday, April 5.
Contact 309-828-9833 or astaton@connect-transit.com, or visit connect-transit.com for more information.
