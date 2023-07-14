BLOOMINGTON — Connect Flex, a new service available from Connect Transit, will be available starting this Sunday.
Connect Flex users can schedule on-demand service by using a smartphone app that provides routing based on passenger demand within a defined zone. It will serve the southwest portion of Bloomington-Normal, and to encourage people to book rides, it will not initially require fare.
Flex will operate from 5 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; 5:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Saturday; and 5:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
Rides can also be booked by calling 309-828-9833.
A Connect Flex kickoff is planned at 10 a.m. Monday at Ferrero, 2501 Beich Road, Bloomington. The event will feature speakers, a demonstration of the ride booking app, and a close-up look of the new service vehicles.
Visit connect-transit.com or contact astaton@connect-transit.com for more information.
Connect Transit 50th Birthday Party
Friday, Jan 27
Heartland Community College, Normal
There was birthday cake (3 to be exact), plenty of great food and interesting historic memorabilia as friends and employees of Connect Transit gathered to commemorate the past 50 years of providing safe and reliable transportation and look forward to the future.
Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Olivia Jacobs
Newsroom Assistant
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.