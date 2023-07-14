BLOOMINGTON — Connect Flex, a new service available from Connect Transit, will be available starting this Sunday.

Connect Flex users can schedule on-demand service by using a smartphone app that provides routing based on passenger demand within a defined zone. It will serve the southwest portion of Bloomington-Normal, and to encourage people to book rides, it will not initially require fare.

Flex will operate from 5 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; 5:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Saturday; and 5:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Rides can also be booked by calling 309-828-9833.

A Connect Flex kickoff is planned at 10 a.m. Monday at Ferrero, 2501 Beich Road, Bloomington. The event will feature speakers, a demonstration of the ride booking app, and a close-up look of the new service vehicles.

Visit connect-transit.com or contact astaton@connect-transit.com for more information.

Close Ryan Whitehouse, chairman, Connect Transit Board of Trustees; David Braun, Connect Transit GM Ray Lai, Mike Matejka, Jeff Crabill Stacie Lange, Neil Finlen Eric, Melanie and Ethan Shellito, Kathleen Lorenz Heartland Community College President Keith Cornille, Tony Morstatter Janice Crago, Aubrey Staton Terry Reid, Normal Mayor Chris Koos, Neil Finlen Judy Buchanan, Julie Hile Linda Foster, Shelia Harris Pam and David Braun, Judy Buchanan Connect Transit 50th Birthday Party Friday, Jan 27 Heartland Community College, Normal There was birthday cake (3 to be exact), plenty of great food and interesting historic memorabilia as friends and employees of Connect Transit gathered to commemorate the past 50 years of providing safe and reliable transportation and look forward to the future. Ryan Whitehouse, chairman, Connect Transit Board of Trustees; David Braun, Connect Transit GM Ray Lai, Mike Matejka, Jeff Crabill Stacie Lange, Neil Finlen Eric, Melanie and Ethan Shellito, Kathleen Lorenz Heartland Community College President Keith Cornille, Tony Morstatter Janice Crago, Aubrey Staton Terry Reid, Normal Mayor Chris Koos, Neil Finlen Judy Buchanan, Julie Hile Linda Foster, Shelia Harris Pam and David Braun, Judy Buchanan