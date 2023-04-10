BLOOMINGTON — Connect Transit will host community engagement sessions this week to discuss a change to the Sapphire Route, which began service late last year.

The proposed change would have the Sapphire Route operate directly between the Walmart in west Bloomington and Rivian Automotive's manufacturing plant in west Normal every 30 minutes.

This change would allow Connect Transit to run the proposed route continuously from 5:45 a.m. till 9:15 p.m., without a midday break. It will also offer better connection to the Sapphire Route from the Brown and Silver routes, Connect Transit leaders said.

The Lime Route will also begin earlier at 5:15 a.m. from Uptown Normal to accommodate connections the adjusted Sapphire Route.

The community engagement sessions will take place:

April 11 and April 20, 4-6 p.m. at Mid American Insurance meeting room, 216 E. Grove Street, in Bloomington;

April 12, 5-9:30 a.m. and 2-8 p.m. on Connect Transit buses on the current Sapphire Route;

April 13 and April 18, 4-6 p.m. at Normal City Hall in room 409.

Contact 309-828-9833 or visit www.connect-transit.com for more information.

