Connect Transit suspends service for Labor Day

BLOOMINGTON — Connect Transit will not run bus services Monday in observance of Labor Day.

Normal operating hours will resume Tuesday.

The Bloomington-Normal transportation system’s employees, represented by Amalgamated Transit Union Local 752, will march in the annual Labor Day Parade in Bloomington.

The parade will begin at 10 a.m. on Front Street downtown and end at Miller Park.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

