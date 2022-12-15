Connect Transit sets reduced holiday weekend services

NORMAL — Connect Transit will be shutting service down early on Dec. 24 for Christmas Eve and will be closed on Dec. 25 for Christmas Day.

The early shutdown will allow for Connect Transit employees to spend time with their families over the holidays, the agency said.

The following times represent the last trip leaving the designated location and completing the route on Saturday, Dec. 24:

Aqua: Downtown at 5:30 p.m. and Southgate at 5:40 p.m.;

Blue: Downtown at 4:30 p.m. and Target at 5:10 p.m.;

Brown: Uptown at 4:35 p.m. and Walmart 5 p.m.;

Gold: Clockwise at 5 p.m. and Counterclockwise at 5:30 p.m.;

Green: Downtown at 6 p.m. and Uptown at 5:45 p.m.;

Lime: Downtown and Uptown at 5:15 p.m.;

Orange: Downtown at 4:50 p.m. and Hamilton Road at 5:10 p.m.;

Pink: Uptown at 5:45p.m. and School and Northfield at 6 p.m.;

Purple: Downtown at 4:30 p.m. and 4:50 p.m. at Target;

Red: Downtown at 5:30 p.m. and Uptown at 5:15 p.m.;

Sapphire: Downtown and Uptown at 5:10 p.m.;

Silver: Downtown at 5:15 p.m. and Walmart at 5:45 p.m.;

Tan: Uptown at 4:25 p.m. and Airport at 5 p.m.;

Yellow: Uptown at 5:15 p.m. and Heartland at 5:30 p.m.

The final pick-up window for Connect Transit mobility users will be from 5:15 p.m. till 5:45 p.m.

For the most updated information on bus services, riders can call 309-828-9833 or visit www.connect-transit.com. The agency is also on Facebook, Twitter (@connecttransit), Instagram (@ConnectTransit), and TikTok (@connecttransitil), and riders with smartphones can download its app by searching for "Connect Transit" in the app store for any type of device.

