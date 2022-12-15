 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Connect Transit sets reduced holiday weekend services

A student boards a Connect Transit bus at Heartland Community College in this 2020 file photo. 

 Lenore Sobota

NORMAL — Connect Transit will be shutting service down early on Dec. 24 for Christmas Eve and will be closed on Dec. 25 for Christmas Day.

The early shutdown will allow for Connect Transit employees to spend time with their families over the holidays, the agency said. 

The following times represent the last trip leaving the designated location and completing the route on Saturday, Dec. 24:

  • Aqua: Downtown at 5:30 p.m. and Southgate at 5:40 p.m.;
  • Blue: Downtown at 4:30 p.m. and Target at 5:10 p.m.;
  • Brown: Uptown at 4:35 p.m. and Walmart 5 p.m.;
  • Gold: Clockwise at 5 p.m. and Counterclockwise at 5:30 p.m.;
  • Green: Downtown at 6 p.m. and Uptown at 5:45 p.m.;
  • Lime: Downtown and Uptown at 5:15 p.m.;
  • Orange: Downtown at 4:50 p.m. and Hamilton Road at 5:10 p.m.;
  • Pink: Uptown at 5:45p.m. and School and Northfield at 6 p.m.;
  • Purple: Downtown at 4:30 p.m. and 4:50 p.m. at Target;
  • Red: Downtown at 5:30 p.m. and Uptown at 5:15 p.m.;
  • Sapphire: Downtown and Uptown at 5:10 p.m.;
  • Silver: Downtown at 5:15 p.m. and Walmart at 5:45 p.m.;
  • Tan: Uptown at 4:25 p.m. and Airport at 5 p.m.;
  • Yellow: Uptown at 5:15 p.m. and Heartland at 5:30 p.m.

The final pick-up window for Connect Transit mobility users will be from 5:15 p.m. till 5:45 p.m.

McLean County Chamber names honorees ahead of Feb. 4 gala

For the most updated information on bus services, riders can call 309-828-9833 or visit www.connect-transit.com.

Bloomington-Normal NAACP's African American Santa and Mrs. Claus talks about Christmas spirit.

Contact Mateusz Janik at (309) 820-3234. Follow Mateusz on Twitter:@mjanik99

