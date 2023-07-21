BLOOMINGTON — Those in southwest Bloomington can now book a free, corner-to-corner Connect Transit ride on-demand within one call or a few clicks.

Connect Flex, the new microtransit service from Connect Transit, allows users to book rides from their current location to a selected drop-off spot in the southwest Bloomington service zone. Riders can secure a pickup using the Connect Transit app, similar to platforms such as Uber and Lyft, or by calling 309-828-9833.

The service, which launched this week, is intended to increase accessibility for those living in an area of the city that is “currently underserved” by public transit, Connect Transit General Manager David Braun said.

After considering five different potential service areas, Connect Transit selected southwest Bloomington as their service zone, finding that the area had both the highest number of individuals below the poverty line and the most households without a vehicle, said Aubrey Staton, marketing manager for the Bloomington-Normal bus system.

“That's really important for us because those are people that we should be serving with public transit, and (we) just didn't have the ability to create more fixed routes in that area,” Staton said.

While Connect Flex’s service zone is currently limited to southwest Bloomington, Staton said she hopes riders will utilize the service to reach bus stops in downtown Bloomington, which connect to the company’s network of 15 fixed bus routes.

“We're really excited for Connect Flex to be able to serve that area specifically to (provide) access to employment, groceries, health care that was really lacking in that part of town,” she said.

Once riders reach the downtown Bloomington transfer location at 200 W. Front Street, which hosts half of Connect Transit’s routes, Staton said a 15-minute ride on the Green Route can take them to Uptown Station in Normal, which provides access to the remainder of the company’s routes.

Connect Flex is available 5 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 5:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturdays and 5:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sundays.

Unlike Connect Transit’s typical buses, Connect Flex’s five-vehicle fleet is capable of reaching residential neighborhoods with narrow access points that were previously impassable, Staton explained.

“It's really difficult to fit a 40-foot bus through there,” she said. “So these smaller vehicles allow us to be a little bit more nimble as we're navigating those areas of town and provide access to places so individuals don't have to walk nearly half a mile to their closest bus stop.”

Staton said the Connect Transit team began developing the on-demand vehicle system last year after noticing a “big transition” to microtransit in the public transit industry.

“With this service, we’re on the cutting edge of community-oriented transportation,” Braun said.

The early stages of the microtransit system’s rollout have served as a “learning experience” for all involved, Staton said, noting users should communicate with their drivers if they have any specific questions or requests during their ride.

When booking, a rider can expect a driver to arrive at their pickup location in 30 minutes or less, Staton said. Since Connect Flex is a shared ride system, drivers will also make other stops along the way if another rider is nearby, grouping riders and potentially adding travel time, she explained.

Connect Transit is continuing to work with its microtransit partner Via Transportation to consider adding more service zones in other areas of Bloomington-Normal. Staton said it is “just a matter of time” before the company expands the Connect Flex service.

“Obviously, we have limited resources and have to be very intentional with the places that we're putting these zones at to make sure that we're meeting the people that we need to meet and are able to accommodate all of the demand that we have,” she said.

Connect Flex is currently free to encourage new riders to use the new service. The transit company will continue offering Flex rides free of charge until at least September 1, when the board of trustees will consider implementing a fare.

Since the service’s public debut, Staton said Connect Transit has experienced a high number of app downloads, as well as new and returning users. In the coming weeks, the company aims to continue showcasing the service, with the underlying mission of providing an increased number of new riders an entry into all that the Twin Cities have to offer.

“They'll be able to navigate the entire Bloomington-Normal community that we serve with public transit, and [it will] give them more opportunity and access to things that they didn't have before," Staton said.

Book a ride on the Connect Transit app Download the “Connect Transit App” in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

Open the app and enter your personal information (name, phone number and email address).

When asked where you would like to go, either search and select the destination of your choosing by clicking “My Destination” or select “set on map” to drop a pin within the service area.

In the “My Location” box, search and select your desired pickup location or use the “set on map” option to confirm your pickup spot.

Once you have selected your pickup and drop-off locations, add any extra passengers riding with you (if applicable).

Click “next,” and the platform will search for available drivers nearby.

An estimated time will appear below the map; select “Book This Ride” to secure a pickup.

Once the ride is confirmed, move to the pickup spot as shown at the top of the screen.

Check the tab at the bottom of the screen for vehicle and driver information, and track your driver and ETA in real time.

Board the vehicle and continue tracking the ETA to your destination on the app.

Once the ride is complete, you may rate your driver and offer feedback.

Book a ride with customer service line Call Connect Transit at 309-828-9833.

When prompted, provide the customer service representative with your personal information, including your first and last name, and desired pickup and drop-off locations.

Choose your ride from the options provided by the representative.

Locate and board the correct green and blue Connect Flex vehicle

