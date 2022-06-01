Connect Transit seeks input on new route

BLOOMINGTON — Connect Transit will host four community engagement sessions to gauge residents' reactions to a proposed merging of the Lime route into a new route that would serve the community's west side.
The agency said the new route would include stops along Market Street, Rivian Motorway, College Avenue and provide service between Uptown Normal and downtown Bloomington.
The session will take place as follows:
4 to 6 p.m. June 7, Normal City Hall, Room 409, 11 Uptown Circle 4 to 6 p.m. June 9, Connect Transit administration office, 351 Wylie Dr., Normal Noon to 2 p.m. June 12, Walmart, 2225 W. Market St., Bloomington 10 a.m. to noon June 18, Connect Transit administration office
The news comes after an
April vote by the bus system's board of trustees to further connect the far west side with central Bloomington-Normal.
The
Lime bus route currently runs from downtown Bloomington to Wylie Drive via Market Street and snakes its way to Uptown Station in Normal before turning around.
The new route would extend service west on Market Street to Rivian Motorway and to Rivian itself, officials have said. It would then follow College Avenue to Uptown Station before returning.
Today’s top pics: Scripps National Spelling Bee and more
Members of the K-pop supergroup BTS join White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
Tom Hanks, left, and Baz Luhrmann pose for photographers upon arrival for the premiere of the film 'Elvis' in London Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
Joel C Ryan
Yola, from left, Austin Butler, Olivia Dejonge, director Baz Luhrmann, Tom Hanks and Luke Bracey pose for photographers upon arrival for the premiere of the film 'Elvis' in London Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
Joel C Ryan
Tents pitched on The Mall, near Buckingham Palace, where Royal superfans are camped out for a prime position to view the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, in London, Tuesday May 31, 2022. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP)
Aaron Chown
People stand on The Mall looking towards Buckingham Palace and the Queen Victoria Memorial statue as the road is lined with Union flags and closed to traffic ahead of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, in London, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Celebrations will take place June 2-5 to mark Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, for her 70 years on the throne. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Matt Dunham
Italy's Martina Trevisan celebrates winning her quarterfinal match against Canada's Leylah Fernandez in three sets, 6-2, 6-7 (3-7), 6-3, at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Thibault Camus
Germany's Alexander Zverev runs to play a shot against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz during their quarterfinal match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Christophe Ena
Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates as he defeats Spain's Carlos Alcaraz during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Tuesday, May 31, 2022 in Paris. Zverev won 6-4-, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (9/7). (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Thibault Camus
Female panda Sheng Yi, born in Malaysia in 2021, sits on tree during her first birthday at the National Zoo in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
Vincent Thian
Family members mourn as they wait to receive the bodies of victims of a plane crash at a hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Rescuers searching a mountainside in Nepal on Tuesday recovered the bodies of all 22 people who were on board a plane that crashed on Sunday. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)
Niranjan Shrestha
Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Zach Plesac dives for a ball hit by Kansas City Royals' Andrew Benintendi in the third inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 30, 2022, in Cleveland. Plesac caught the ball on a bounce then flipped it to first base to put out Benintendi. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
David Dermer
Merit Namaste-Rose, 14, from Oregon, Ill.,stands at the microphone during the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Miles Hubbert, 10, from Centreville, Md., listens to his word during the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Jolean Olvedo, left, weeps while being comforted by her partner Natalia Gutierrez at a memorial for Robb Elementary School students and teachers who were killed in last week's school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong
A woman carries a bucket on her head while going to the market in Harare, Tuesday, May, 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.