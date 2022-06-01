Connect Transit seeks input on new route

BLOOMINGTON — Connect Transit will host four community engagement sessions to gauge residents' reactions to a proposed merging of the Lime route into a new route that would serve the community's west side.

The agency said the new route would include stops along Market Street, Rivian Motorway, College Avenue and provide service between Uptown Normal and downtown Bloomington.

The session will take place as follows:

4 to 6 p.m. June 7, Normal City Hall, Room 409, 11 Uptown Circle

4 to 6 p.m. June 9, Connect Transit administration office, 351 Wylie Dr., Normal

Noon to 2 p.m. June 12, Walmart, 2225 W. Market St., Bloomington

10 a.m. to noon June 18, Connect Transit administration office

The news comes after an April vote by the bus system's board of trustees to further connect the far west side with central Bloomington-Normal.

The Lime bus route currently runs from downtown Bloomington to Wylie Drive via Market Street and snakes its way to Uptown Station in Normal before turning around.

The new route would extend service west on Market Street to Rivian Motorway and to Rivian itself, officials have said. It would then follow College Avenue to Uptown Station before returning.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.