NORMAL — Connect Transit announced peak services and late-night hours will return Sunday, Aug. 20.

The hours were previously reduced in October 2022 because of driver shortages, but the Bloomington-Normal transportation system has increased its workforce in the last year.

The blue, purple, aqua, orange and silver routes will return to 30-minute service during peak hours, 5:30-10 a.m. and 2:30-6:30 p.m.

The yellow route will return to 15-minute service during peak hours, 8-11 a.m. and 3-5 p.m.

Late night service will be reinstated on the green, yellow and Redbird Express routes. Connect FLEX hours will not be affected.

Visit connect-transit.com/routes/route-map-pdfs for an updated rider guide and contact Connect Transit at 309-828-9833 for more information.

