NORMAL — Connect Transit will be reinstating weekend service and updating its Sapphire Route starting June 4.

The reinstatement of weekend service is in large part due to hiring, training and retaining bus operators over the past several months, according to a news release.

In addition, the Sapphire Route will experience some changes following several public engagement sessions.

The Sapphire Route will leave downtown Bloomington at 5:20 a.m. and arrive at Rivian at 5:38 a.m. each day. It will also leave Uptown Station at 5:10 a.m. and arrive at Rivian at 5:39 a.m. each day.

The head sign on the bus will still say "Sapphire" for both departures. After the first trip, the bus will begin its route traveling between Rivian and the west Bloomington Walmart at JC Parkway, according to the news release.

Connect Transit staff will be on board the Sapphire Route from May 29 through June 1 to explain the changes, describe the transfer process and help passengers plan their trips.

To view a detailed map and timetable for the adapted Sapphire Route, visit rb.gy/kjqhq.

For the most updated information on bus services, call 309-828-9833 or visit www.connect-transit.com.

