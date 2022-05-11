Connect Transit resumes peak service in Bloomington-Normal

NORMAL — Connect Transit is reinstating peak service operations for select routes after reducing weekday service in the fall due to a bus operator shortage.

“Since we reduced frequency last fall, we have been recruiting and training drivers regularly and now have the workforce needed to reinstate these important services. We are committed to maintaining the level of workforce needed to continue operating the scheduled services Connect Transit provides to our community,” said David Braun, general manager of Connect Transit, in a press release.

Weekday routes will operate on normal hours from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Routes Blue, Purple, Aqua, Orange and Silver will return to peak service, moving frequency from 60-minute to 30-minute intervals during peak hours from approximately 2:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The Yellow route will also return to peak service, moving frequency from 30-minute back to 15-minute intervals during peak hours from approximately 8 to 11 a.m. and 3 to 5 p.m.

Service will remain the same on Saturdays and Sundays for all routes.

For more information on bus services, call Connect Transit at 309-838-9833 or visit www.connect-transit.com.

