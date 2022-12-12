Connect Transit reduces weekend hours, citing staff shortage

BLOOMINGTON — Connect Transit announced a reduction to weekend hours starting Sunday, Dec. 18, citing a "continued labor shortage."

In a statement, the agency said Monday it was making the "difficult decision to temporarily reduce service on weekends" in an attempt to make weekday services more reliable.

"We have chosen to make these reductions preemptively to avoid missing various service on a day-to-day basis and to avoid further reducing our weekday services," it said.

The reduced times are early mornings and late evenings on the weekends for most bus routes. All routes will be finished by 8 p.m. on Saturdays and 7 p.m. Sundays.

"We already reduced weekday peak service in October of this year, so we didn't want to further impact weekday service," said David Braun, general manager for Connect Transit.

Braun added that the times affected — mornings and late evenings on the weekends — see a lower ridership.

He said there will still be "core" services that connect the busiest corridors during weekend hours.

There are no anticipated disruptions to the Redbird Express or the Sapphire routes.

For the most updated information on bus services, riders can call 309-828-9833 or visit www.connect-transit.com. The agency is also on Facebook, Twitter (@connecttransit), Instagram (@ConnectTransit), and TikTok (@connecttransitil), and riders with smartphones can download its app by searching for "Connect Transit" in the app store for any type of device.

